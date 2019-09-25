CAP UCLA Presents Michael Keegan-Dolan/Teaċ Daṁsa LOCH NA HEALA (SWAN LAKE)

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Michael Keegan-Dolan/Teaċ Daa??sa's Loch na hEala (Swan Lake) on Sat, Nov 9, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $28-$59 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

From the imagination of one of Ireland's foremost dance and theatre makers comes a new adaptation of one of the most famous of all story ballets, Swan Lake. Michael Keegan-Dolan has forged a searing new vision for this beloved tale, creating a world of magical realism, compelling imagery and potent storytelling.

A critical smash in Dublin and at Sadler's Wells, winner of best production and best costume design at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2017, this Swan Lake is rooted in a place where ancient Irish mythology and modern Ireland collide. The Dublin based band Slow Moving Clouds has created a new score that combines Nordic and Irish traditional music with minimalist and experimental influences. The result is a Swan Lake for our time and a stunning debut for Keegan-Dolan's new company, Teaċ Daa??sa.

Funds for Loch na hEala were provided in part by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Endowment Fund.

CAP UCLA's Theater series continues with Andrew Dawson: Space Panorama & Spirit of the Ring (Nov 14-17, Royce Rehearsal Hall), Fotini Baxevani: Lady of Ro (Jan 31 & Feb 1, Freud Playhouse), and Porte Parole: Seeds (Apr 3-4, Freud Playhouse).





