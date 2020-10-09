CAP UCLA Presents Constance Hockaday's ARTISTS-IN-PRESIDENTS: FIRESIRE CHATS FOR 2020

It will take place Sept. 18 – Nov. 13 online.

Visual artist Constance Hockaday's Artists-In-Presidents: Fireside Chats for 2020 began with a "Welcome Episode" on Friday, September 18th and shared the first two weekly transmissions Friday, September 25 and October 2. Transmissions to the Nation will continue weekly through Friday, November 13. UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) is presenting this project, in association with Stanford Live, as one of this season's micro-commissions and serves as an example of CAP UCLA's institutional commitment to artists, especially during this season of financial uncertainty. Artists-In-Presidents is free to enjoy.

Artists-In-Presidents: Fireside Chats for 2020 is a creative project directed by visual artist Constance Hockaday that examines the performance of power alongside the presidential election. We've heard national addresses so far from Miranda July, Ishmael Reed, CAP UCLA resident artist Eiko Otake, A. Haq, My Other Me, Lewis Hyde, Alice Sheppard, Kanyon Sayers-Roods: Coyote Woman, Kristina Wong, Deana Haggag, Jen Delos Reyes, Ridykeulous, Cara Levine, Asher Hartman, and Kennedi Tezano. In the weeks ahead, 36 more addresses will be released.

The aforementioned releases critique, heal, move, and inspire. They channel rage. They demand change. They offer faith, and they call to the roots of a collective imagination. The voices of these assumed creative leaders offer strength to take action towards justice for all. The pandemic, immigration, racial injustice, accessibility and more is covered.

Artists-In-Presidents was inspired by Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Depression-era fireside chats, is directed by Constance Hockaday and produced in partnership with UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance and with support from The Kenneth Rainin Foundation, and TED. Funds for Artists-In-Presidents is provided in part by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

For more information visit: Artists-In-Presidents: Fireside Chats for 2020

