CAP UCLA Presents Andrew Dawson in SPACE PANORAMA & SPIRIT OF THE RING

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents renowned theater artist Andrew Dawson in Space Panorama & Spirit of the Ring in a four-day engagement Thursday and Friday, Nov. 14 &15 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Royce Hall Rehearsal Room, UCLA. Tickets for $28-$49 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, via Ticketmaster, by phone 310-825-2101, and at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Ten years after its West Coast premiere and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Dawson brings back Space Panorama, an original work inspired by the space race. With effective minimalism, Dawson recreates a seminal moment in American history to stunning effect.

Commissioned by The Royal Opera House, Spirit of the Ring reimagines German composer Richard Wagner's masterwork The Ring Cycle in 30 minutes. Through masterful choreography and expression brilliantly timed to music, Dawson draws new breath into one of the world's most well-known operas. Together, both pieces bring life to the most magical worlds to become lost within.

As a multi-faceted theater artist, Dawson's work spans the autobiographical and the collaborative. Although best-known for his intimate hand dances, Dawson has choreographed The Pearl Fishers and Dr Atomic for the Metropolitan Opera and has acted as movement director for A Midsummer's Night Dream at the famed Bristol Old Vic.

Funds for this performance provided in part by Anne-Marie Spataru and The James A. Doolittle Endowment.

CAP UCLA's Theater series continues with Fotini Baxevani: Lady of Ro (Jan 31 & Feb 1, Freud Playhouse), and Porte Parole: Seeds (Apr 3-4, Freud Playhouse).





