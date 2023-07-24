Brisk Festival L.A. Returns For its III Edition in August

The highly anticipated Brisk Festival L.A. is back with its III Edition, set to take place at the prestigious Morgan-Wixson Theater in Santa Monica from August 5th to September 3rd, 2023. Renowned actor Christian Rodrigo, known for his exceptional performances in popular shows such as Snatch (Season 2) and films like Assassin, will be at the helm of this extraordinary event.

The Brisk Festival is an international theater extravaganza, featuring an impressive lineup of 53 short one-act plays meticulously chosen from a pool of over 500 submissions. With more than 240 gifted artists competing for a chance to perform during the Finals weekend, the stakes are high as winners will be rewarded with cash prizes.

Each weekend during the festival, the Morgan-Wixson Theater will come alive with two distinct programs, each featuring 10-minute one-act plays. In total, eight shows, comprising 6-8 plays each, will grace the stage. Three of the shows, comprising 22 one-acts, are written and performed exclusively in Spanish, adding to the festival's unique multicultural flair. Participants from Mexico, Florida, and Spain will be joining the local artists to present their exceptional talents.

For writers, directors, and actors, Brisk LA serves as a vital platform to showcase their artistic voices in a professional setting. Audiences will be captivated by the electric energy of live theater, immersed in a diverse array of themes, characters, and stories presented within a limited timeframe.

A thrilling aspect of the festival is its interactive competition, where the audience and a panel of esteemed industry professionals, including casting directors, producers, actors, and writers, will each select a play to advance to the Finals Weekend. Held on the 5th week of the festival, from September 1st to September 3rd, the Finals will be a grand celebration of talent, with awards presented for outstanding acting, directing, and writing. The best play in English and the best play in Spanish will each receive a cash prize of $750.

In addition to the captivating plays, festival-goers can savor delectable food options and peruse various vendors on the theater's patio. A variety of traditional Baja California dishes by Los Toxicos and authentic Iberico ham flown in from Spain will be among the culinary delights. The festival offers an excellent networking opportunity, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year for industry professionals.

To enrich the experience, Brisk Festival L.A. is delighted to present six free workshops conducted by prominent figures from the entertainment world. Further details can be found on the Brisk Festival website.

Founded in 2018 by Christian Rodrigo, an accomplished Spanish actor, producer, acting coach, and director, the Brisk Festival L.A. has continually championed artistic production, celebrated diverse voices, and provided a platform for emerging talent. This year, the festival is primed to achieve greater heights as it marks its second year at the esteemed Morgan-Wixson theater.

The festival's goals are three-fold. First: to bring new audiences to local theater by programming a multilingual festival. Over 3,500 audience members attended last year's festival, 40% of whom were Spanish-speaking, and many of whom were experiencing local theater for the first time. Second: to encourage artistic production and celebrate new voices in performing arts, by showcasing artists from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Plays in this year's lineup touch on a wide variety of themes, including artificial intelligence, parenthood, marriage, death, crime, immigration, friendship, LGBTQ challenges, metaverse, and circus hijinks, to name a few. Third: to be a powerful tool for the entertainment industry in discovering new or established talent.

Support for Brisk LA comes from various community partners like the Instituto Cervantes and local sponsors, including Creating Creators, Café de Olla, Tortas Chago, 41 Sets, the Spanish Tourism Office, and many others. Volunteering and sponsorship opportunities are available for those interested in contributing to this vibrant cultural event.

The III Edition of Brisk Festival L.A. is not to be missed, offering a magnificent celebration of storytelling and the endless potential of theater.

Participants: Over 240 gifted artists will grace the stage during the III Edition of Brisk Festival L.A. Some notable names include Sean S. Cunningham (Friday the 13th), Jake Borelli (Grey's Anatomy), Will McFadden (Brisk Festival 2022 Best Director), Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Julie Cohn (Brisk Festival 2022 Best Actress), Pablo Cunqueiro (Brisk Festival 2019 Best Actor), and Agustina Palma (Bia – Disney), among many others.

Tickets: The III Edition of Brisk Festival L.A. promises to be an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts, aspiring actors, and industry professionals alike. Tickets are available starting at $18.00 (plus taxes & fees) and can be purchased at tickets.briskfestival.com

The festival will feature free workshops on Saturdays and Sundays at 4:15 pm, with shows held on Saturdays and Sundays at 6:15 pm and 8:30 pm.

For more information and ticket details, visit Click Here.