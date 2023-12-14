Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Brian Kite Named Dean Of The UCLA School Of Theater, Film And Television

brian kite named dean of the ucla school of theater, film and television

By: Dec. 14, 2023

The UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television has announced the appointment of Brian Kite to the position of dean. Dean Kite, who served as the interim dean since January 2020, has been instrumental in leading TFT with resilience and innovation, especially through the challenges of the pandemic.

Under Dean Kite's leadership, TFT has seen significant advancements, including strategic initiatives to enhance the school's inclusive environment. His commitment to fostering a diverse and welcoming atmosphere has been a key focus, alongside infrastructural improvements and curriculum reforms. These efforts, achieved through collaboration with faculty, staff, students, and alumni, highlight his dedication to excellence and progress within the TFT community.

As Dean Kite assumes his official role, his expertise and passion for the arts are invaluable assets poised to drive TFT towards greater heights of creativity and innovation. His leadership marks a new chapter for UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing a rich and dynamic educational environment.

The UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television is a premier global interdisciplinary professional school. It offers a comprehensive arts curriculum, preparing students to challenge and reshape artistic boundaries. As artists and scholars, TFT students are equipped with the skills and perspectives to create compelling narratives. The school's unique approach to storytelling, encompassing theater, film, television, digital media, animation, and avant-garde research, distinguishes it as a leading institution in integrating these disciplines within a professional framework.

