Brad Zimmerman Brings MY SON THE WAITER to the Colony Theatre in October

The show is set to open on Thursday, October 19, at 8pm,  and the engagement will continue through Sunday, November 12.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Actor/Comedian Brad Zimmerman returns to Southern California with his all-new solo show My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous! for four weeks only at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. The show is set to open on Thursday, October 19, at 8pm,  and the engagement will continue through Sunday, November 12.

Zimmerman’s hilarious and poignant story is still universal in its message: if you embark upon the journey to follow your dream and demonstrate the grit and passion required to make it as an artist, the rewards that come from never giving up are very much worth the blood, sweat, and tears.  
 
Explains Zimmerman, “I’ve been working on this show for about six years. It is not a hybrid as the first show was — half standup and half theatre. This is more of a play. Like the first show, it chronicles my journey — starting when I was very young and taking the audience right up to the present. But it is done in more of a play format. There is lots of humor but it’s also quite poignant.”

“Performing the first show gave me a creative outlet — and without that, I wouldn’t have known what to do with myself,” he continues. “In this new show I don’t glaze over things … I dive into them more deeply than in the first piece, which I think makes for a more universal and relatable experience. And even if the audience is familiar with my story in general, they will find this play to be nothing like the first one. Of course, there are stories about my childhood and my education and my introduction to theatre and comedy and my social life … and naturally … my mother!”
  
Brad Zimmerman spent 29 years “temporarily” waiting tables in New York, all the while chasing a career in acting and comedy. His perseverance eventually paid off — he appeared on The Sopranos (HBO) and became the opening act for several well-known entertainers including George Carlin, Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, Julio Iglesias, and Joan Rivers. Zimmerman worked on the script for My Son the Waiter for nine years and performed it in small venues all over the country. The show ran for two years at off-Broadway’s Stage 72 (now the Triad Theatre). My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy has played throughout the United States for over 10 years.
 
The performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. Admission ranges from $45–$65 and tickets may be purchased online at www.mysonthewaiter.com or by phone at (855) 448-7469.
 
The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia), in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.



