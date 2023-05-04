Bohemian Queen To Headline The Whisky A Go Go's Rockin' Mother's Day Show

Calling all you Mothers! Bohemian Queen will be headlining the most rockin' Mother's Day event of the year at The Whisky A Go Go on Saturday, May 13 at 7 PM. As part of the "Tie Your Mother's Day Down" all-ages event, BQ will faithfully recreate the bombastic, operatic Queen experience down to every last detail and bring their high-energy stage show and authentic aesthetic to this one-night-only concert.

BQ's theatrical performance features a wide range of songs from Queen's extensive catalog and includes multiple costume changes by famed frontman Paulie Z to showcase Freddie Mercury's iconic outfits throughout the years. The band's talent and love for the music is matched only by their expertly-produced multi-media shows and sophisticated performances, which is evidenced by their impressive sell out rate.

Joining BQ for this highly-anticipated show is Kort Blu, Red Skies, Astra XII, and Rooted. For the "Tie Your Mother's Day Down" show, special VIP packages and group tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here

The Whisky A Go Go is located at 8901 W. Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069.

BOHEMIAN QUEEN (BQ)

The all-star band features frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night), Guitarist Steve Zukowsky (Sheer Heart Attack, Led Zepagain, Dog 'n Butterfly), Bassist/Vocalist Aaron Samson (Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, Odin, BulletBoys, George Lynch), Drummer/Vocalist Glenn Jost (ReLoVe, Bostyx), and Keyboardist/Guitarist Victor Bender (Sheer Heart Attack, Bostyx).

Playing all of Queen's greatest hits as well as deeper cuts, this is one show that fans won't want to miss!

For more information about BOHEMIAN QUEEN visit https://www.bohemianqueenband.com/.

Follow on social at https://www.facebook.com/bohemianqueenband