Bob Baker's NUTCRACKER Will Return to Sierra Madre Playhouse

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Bob Baker's Nutcracker, Bob Baker Marionette Theater's 1969 marionette adaptation of the timeless ballet classic, will return to Sierra Madre Playhouse for the holidays with 52 performances from Saturday, November 28, 2026, through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Tickets are just $25.

“There's something special about seeing Bob Baker's Nutcracker in a 99-seat room,” says Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic and Executive Director Matt Cook. “The puppets are only a few feet away, kids can see every detail, and adults get to rediscover a holiday tradition through children's eyes. Bob Baker has been part of Southern California's holidays for generations, and we love giving families the chance to experience that magic up close in Sierra Madre.”

The production features more than 100 handcrafted puppets, including beloved characters from the ballet, such as Clara, the Nutcracker, the Rat King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with many of Baker's own whimsical creations. With its large-scale marionettes and intricate sets, this dreamscape adaptation has been one of the Southland's most celebrated holiday traditions for nearly six decades. Carefully preserved and adapted over the years by the talented team at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, this one-hour production is a magical experience for people of all ages.

Critics call Bob Baker's Nutcracker “Christmas magic” (Broadway World) and “a congregation of imagination” (LA Dance Chronicle). LA Theatrix proclaims, 'The cutely intimate Sierra Madre Playhouse, with its throwback red velvet seats and curtain, seems ideally suited for this vintage feeling show.”

Sierra Madre Playhouse – with convenient free parking, its central location in the heart of Sierra Madre's quaint shopping and restaurant district, and affordable tickets – is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

Other holiday programs featured at Sierra Madre Playhouse in December include a hilarious musical parody of Die Hard, presented with tongue-in-cheek charm by the acclaimed comedy troupe 30MM (30 Minute Musicals), December 4, 5, and 6, 8:00 PM. A lively interactive family-friendly production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from Charles Dickens' novella and designed specifically for children in grades K–12 by Will & Company, is featured December 12, 11:00 AM. Grammy-winning jazz pianist and composer Gregg Karukas brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse, delivering sophisticated jazz harmonies, lyrical piano lines, and infectious rhythms, Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00 PM. Matt Johnson and the New Jet Set swing by with “A Jet Set Christmas!”, a festive musical celebration brimming with holiday classics, Christmas carols, and audience singalongs drenched in tinsel, jazz, and joy, December 20 and 21, at 8:00 PM.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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