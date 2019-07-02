BWW Review: Jane Monheit Performs Very Special Concert at Feinstein's

On Sunday, June 30 jazz/pop singer Jane Monheit appeared at Feinstein's Upstairs at Vitello's for an evening, not devoted to any theme or specific composer, but to render an array of her favorite songs. She explained that turning 40 has allowed her the freedom to stretch and perfom in unchartered territory like in musical theatre, different from her usual jazz and pop programs. It's a form of growth for this extraordinary singer.

Based on what I experienced at this concert, I would elevate her artistry to assuredly equal the likes of Streisand or Whitney Houston. Her range is incredible, as is her phrasing and uncanny ability to tell a story through song. As I sat and listened, I was amazed at how her voice simply soared and how her phenomenal scat weaves in so purely as if it were a natural part of her delivery, a la queen of scat, Monheit's idol Ella Fitzgerald. Monheit took off like a bird in flight, and she and her three background musicians meshed together with impeccable ease. Without a doubt, she feels the music down to the bone, and it carries her and her audience to new heights of enjoyment.

The 90-minute set was accompanied by musical director Max Haymer at the piano, Dave Robaire on bass and her husband Ricky Montalbano on percussion, all brilliant musicians. Haymer's style and artistry is incomparable. Another laudatory note about Monheit is her genuine personality and warm connection to her audience. The whole set was like being in her living room, where she set the mark but kept it thoroughly fun and accessible.

Since there was no CD she was plugging, her favorite music came from just about everywhere, some of which she has recorded, and some not. Highlights included: classics like "My Foolish Heart", Cole Porter's "In the Still of the Night", which Monheit described as a sensual bossa nova "Let's face it. Porter's songs are about sex." She also rendered a fascinating "Cheek to Cheek", then segued to Sondheim's "Not a Day Goes By". I have never heard it sung quite as mystifyingly gorgeous as this. I was carried away, literally. There followed a deliriously entrancing "Night and Day", and then a delicious duet with Jesse Palter on "Honeysuckle Rose." This lady is known for her exquisite scat delivery and with the two embracing this material, it was pretty special. "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" by Rodgers and Hart proved another captivating song for Monheit as was her brilliant finale of Sondheim's "Being Alive".

To look at Monheit in the above photo, you see a sultriness and almost 'cold' beauty that hardly defines her true persona, so friendly and with self-deprecating humor. You have to be in her presence to witness the glow that emanates from this beautiful lady. I remember interviewing her over the phone from her home in New York about five years ago before a tour, and she stopped briefly every now and again to reprimand her little boy. "Sorry, but I have a toddler here." I could feel how urgent were her motherly instincts, equal to her devotion to making music. Don't miss Jane Monheit in concert whenever and wherever she performs. Now that she has moved to LA, hopefully I will see more of her stellar work. There's a magic here that is indescribable, that makes you truly appreciate great music.





