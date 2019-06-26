BWW Interview: Clent Bowers Talks FOOD FOR ALL at Hollywood Fringe

Clent Bowers Presents is pleased to announce FOOD FOR ALL, a dramatic fantasy musical, written, performed and produced by Broadway sensational singer, actor Clent Bowers at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, a solo piece, directed by Sherrie Lofton. There have been four performances so far of Food For All at the Stephanie Feury Theatre in Hollywood at 5636 Melrose Avenue, a half block east of Larchmont. FOOD FOR ALL was performed on Sunday, June 8 at 2:30 pm, Friday, June 14 at 7 pm, Wednesday, June 19 at 8:30 pm, and Saturday, June 22 at 12: 30 pm. The one performance remaining will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 pm. Running time is 60 minutes.

Clent Bowers's credits include Broadway: Big (original cast), Cats, The Wiz Revival, The First (original cast), Harrigan Hart (Original Cast), Off-Broadway: Jacques Brel Blues (original cast), BlackBerries (Original Cast), Maybe I'm doing it wrong. Regional and worldwide: Harlem Spiritual singers (Korea/China) Porgy and Bess (Berlin), Body and Soul, (original cast, Germany, Amsterdam, and Austria), Bubbling Brown Sugar, Aint Misbehavin, The Wizard of Oz, Randy Newman's Faust, Three Musketeers, Jesus Christ Super Star, Five Guys Named Mo, to name a few.

Bowers took time out of his busy schedule recently to talk about the show. Here's what he had to say:

How was your show put together?

Food For All was conceived and written from original stories I recorded. It was developed for this staged incarnation from my audio recordings at first with director Michael Woodworth Fuller, largely from improvisations. However, the piece opened completely staged and edited by me and my current director Sherrie Lofton.

Where did the music come from?

I wrote some of it, and to my original songs I added additional music that was beautifully scored and intertwined with orchestrations by musical director, Ron Barnett.

What is the point of the piece? Tell us the basic storyline.

First let me thank my acting counsel, John Kirby, who has been instrumental in helping to clarify and re-shape the intent of the piece. Food For All is a work in progress.

It's a solo piece in which a morbidly obese man who sits in a 4-wheel desk chair glutting his gut for more is suddenly awakened by real and imagined nightmares and decides the time has come for change.

What does he do to make changes?

He takes an unexpected journey through past and current events that ultimately led to his obese state and rediscovers the meaning of self-esteem, enabling weight loss, and a new celebration of life.

What do you think is the most exciting element of your show?

From Hollywood to Broadway and back, I have witnessed an increasingly narrow perception of body image in our industry and in our entire country. I find it imperative to try to do something to stay working, stay sane, and find a healthy life.

Will it affect audiences in a positive light?

Absolutely. Food For All has delighted its audiences so far with laughter, pathos, mystery and personal encouragement.

Remember you have one more chance to catch Food For All at the Hollywood Fringe, at the Stephanie Feury Theatre in Hollywood at 5636 Melrose Avenue, a half block east of Larchmont, this Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 pm.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6097?fbclid=IwAR1_19U8yRp-6qpAQFLn250ttYBnTgS9_DrqknEA2Dq6FfCvf7a-W4W2Pg8

also at the door. Use Discount Code CBP to purchase tickets for FOOD FOR ALL.





