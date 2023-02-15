BROADWAY @ THE x Pasadena Playhouse To Bring A Sondheim Celebration To The Bourbon Room

BROADWAY @ THE, the hit monthly musical celebration showcasing top artists from the Broadway, film/TV, music, and comedy communities, returns to The Bourbon Room Hollywood on February 21st @ 7PM PST with their "Sondheim Celebration!"

Produced by Artistic Director Marisa Matthews & Associate Producer Tianna Cohen with Music Direction by Anthony Zediker x In Collaboration with Pasadena Playhouse.

Featuring Drama Desk & Lucille Lortel Award Winner, Larry Owens (STRANGE LOOP, ABC'S Abbot Elementary), SIS (Nt'l Tour OKLAHOMA!, American Horror Story: NYC), Jake Dupree (International Burlesque Performer), Elle Deran (Nt'l tour KINKY BOOTS, HOME STREET HOME ), Aurora Sexton (HBO's VENENO, Discovery+ GENERATION DRAG), Blake McIver (RAGTIME, AIDA, LITTLE RASCALS, FULL HOUSE), Natalie Joy Johnson (LEGALLY BLONDE, KINKY BOOTS), Chrissa Sparkles (SPELLING BEE), Lyo Reneau (RENT, SHREK, WILD), Lilli Passero (NBC's THE VOICE Season 12 Finalist), & Madelyn Friedman (MATILDA). Hosted by Marisa Matthews (ROCK OF AGES Hollywood).

BROADWAY @ THE will also highlight and celebrate the work being done at PASADENA PLAYHOUSE, one of the most prolific drama-producing organizations in the history of American theater.

Come early for Happy Hour in the front Cocktail Lounge from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. then, immediately following the show, attendees can enjoy BROADWAY @ THE'S After-Hours Piano Bar Show, ENCORE! hosted by Frankie Zabilka (ABC's REBEL, SOMETHING ROTTEN 5 Star, Ntl' tour RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER). ENCORE! will feature the cast of Calvin Berger, currently playing at The Colony Theatre & TICK, TICK, BOOM! in previews at ICT, as well as other exciting artists!

Tickets are $30-$50, the show starts @ 7:00 PM | Venue doors open @ 5:30 PM. For more information, visit: www.BroadwayAtThe.com.