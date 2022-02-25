BRIGHT HALF LIFE Comes To The Road Theatre In North Hollywood

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the second show of its 30th Anniversary Repertory Season, the Los Angeles premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE, written by Pulitzer Prize nominee Tanya Barfield and directed by Amy K. Harmon. BRIGHT HALF LIFE will begin previews on Monday, April 4; will open on Friday, April 8 at 8pm and run through Sunday, May 22 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

The much-anticipated Los Angeles premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE is the moving love story of Erica and Vicky that spans decades in an instant - from marriage, children, skydiving, and the infinite moments that make a life together. BRIGHT HALF LIFE was developed during residency at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's National Playwrights Conference (Preston Whiteway, Executive Director; Wendy C. Goldberg, Artistic Director) in 2014.

BRIGHT HALF LIFE will preview on Monday, April 4; Tuesday, April 5 & Wednesday, April 6 at 8pm; will open on Friday, April 8 at 8pm and run through Sunday, May 22 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm through Sunday, May 8. Performances continue in repertory beginning Thursday, May 12 at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm & Sundays at 7:30pm through Sunday, May 22.

There will be no performances April 8, April 9 or April 10.

Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Three Play Season Pass is $75.00. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.