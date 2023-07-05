BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For a Producer's Encore Award Performance This Weekend

The performance is on  Saturday July 8th at 5:30 PM at The Zephyr Theatre.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Breakup Addict, written and performed by Paige Wilhide, Directed and Developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson received a Producer’s Encore Award at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023.  Breakup Addict  returns for ONE ENCORE PERFORMANCE Saturday July 8th at 5:30 PM at The Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046). Tickets are $20 Click Here

Breakup Addict won a 2023 Whitefire Solofest Best of Fest Official Selection and a Hollywood Fringe Festival, Producers Encore Award. In this uplifting comedy Wilhide brilliantly depicts the journey of a woman who hits rock bottom after having two simultaneous crash-and-burn relationships with unavailable men. She starts attending 12-step meetings for love addiction, only to uncover some much deeper trauma that she has to face as she rebuilds her relationship to herself. Paige brings a comedic twist to some dark and taboo topics, as she brilliantly depicts the ever-humiliating journey of a love addict. Learn More at breakupaddict.com.

Paige Wilhide is an empowerment coach, writer, actor, and serial entrepreneur living in Los Angeles, California. She got her first performance credits at Toby's Dinner Theatre in her hometown of Columbia, Maryland, and went on to study at T. Schreiber Studio and Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City. She was a member of Identity Theatre Company in New York, an organization that provides inclusive performance opportunities for people with disabilities. She also honed her hosting chops as a reporter on The Financial News Network and quickly earned the nickname "Party Paige" as a beloved skeeball and trivia host throughout the city. Her self-development journey started after a breakup in 2016 when she enrolled in a weekend program called The Landmark Forum.

Paige continued studying improv comedy at The Groundlings School after moving to Los Angeles in 2018. Following yet another breakup, Paige launched her coaching business out of a desire to support men and women to find their sparkle again after heartbreak. Her recovery from love addiction was the catalyst and inspiration for her debut solo show Breakup Addict. When Paige is not performing, she’s trying out a new recipe, making video content, hosting karaoke and trivia, and riding her mint green scooter around town.

Jessica Lynn Johnson, Director & Developer, she is a published playwright, recipient of BEST NATIONAL SOLO ARTIST AWARD, Advisory Board Member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Director for Whitefire Theatre, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica has aided in the development of over 100 solo shows (and still going strong)! As a performer, Jessica has “edu-tained” international audiences touring her own one person shows ZE and OBLIVIOUS TO EVERYONE for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as TOP OF FRINGE, HFF ENCORE PRODUCER AWARDS, TVOLUTION BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE, LARRY CORNWALL AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE & several other accolades! Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Jessica is so honored to collaborate on this wonderful solo show! www.SoaringSoloStudios.com




Recommended For You