BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND To Feature Director Khanisha Foster On A RAISIN IN THE SUN At South Coast Rep And More

Also, an interview with El Kempner of Palehound and coverage of INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse.
Bob Barth's One Night Stand, a popular weekly music and culture program on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM, will feature a stellar lineup of guests on November 9th, 2023.
Director Khanisha Foster will be a guest on the show, discussing her moving production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California. Foster is a rising star in the theater world, and her production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN has been praised for its powerful and timely message.
El Kempner of the indie rock band Palehound will join Bob for an in-depth interview about their music and tour. Palehound is known for their honest and introspective lyrics, which often deal with themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.
In addition to these interviews, Bob Barth's One Night Stand will also feature coverage of Pasadena Playhouse's production of INHERIT THE WIND, starring Alfred Molina, and a concert by Daryl Hall & The Daryl's House Band featuring Todd Rundgren at The Pantages Theater in Los Angeles.
Bob Barth's One Night Stand streams live on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM on November 9th from 7pm-11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET. Listeners can join in the fun, interact and listen on the show's chat page at WFMU.org/playlists/shows/133755.
If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't) catch it & all the archived shows here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1
For more information, please visit WFMU.org.
