BLACK WOMAN IN DEEP WATER Will Be Performed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival Next Month

Black Woman in Deep Water has its world premiere August 8, 2021 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written, produced, and starring a first time Fringe participant, Makena Hammond, a former naval physician turned actress/model/playwright, and an AADA graduate, "Black Woman In Deep Water" is inspired by the incredible true story of Margaret Garner, a runaway slave, who escaped with her husband, in-laws, and four small children while pregnant with a fifth, only to be recaptured. Faced with a harrowing decision, she takes the life of one of her children rather than allow her to return to the ills of slavery. The play will run from Aug 8-27 in the Let Live Theatre at The Actors Company, 916 N. Formosa Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046.

The tale is told through Margaret's own eyes, the eyes of her imagined west African ancestor, and Yemoja, the West African goddess of water. The elder passes along cultural rituals through the recounting of African creation myths and the story of Yemoja. As Margaret recounts the past, Yemoja and the ancestors seek to remind Margaret, myself, and all people of African descent of our royal heritage, our courage, and our shared bright futures.

The play began as an assignment during her conservatory training to write a solo show about a real person. The assignment soon turned personal as she began to research the life of Margaret Garner and noted several coincidences and parallels in their lives, down to the names of Margaret and her husband having the same names as her own parents. Makena felt compelled to tell Margaret's story in a way that elevated and humanized Margaret beyond her tragic story. She hopes to inspire compassion, love for African culture, and hope to a new generation of those of African descent who may not feel as connected to their African heritage as she does.

Written and starring: Makena Hammond. Directed: Jane Fleiss Brogger

Purchase tickets at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7013?tab=tickets