BECOMING AUSTIN NATION to Play West Hollywood at Beaches Tropicana

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A man walks into a room, sits before a mirror and begins applying makeup. As he shares the extraordinary story of his life, he gradually transforms into his drag persona, A'Freeka Nature.

This is Becoming Austin Nation: From Crack to PhD, a Drag Queen's Story, an intimate, funny and deeply moving autobiographical solo performance written and performed by Austin Nation. Presented by P3 Theatre Company, the production comes to Beaches Tropicana in West Hollywood for one performance Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Diagnosed with HIV at age 26, Nation lived through the devastating years of the AIDS crisis. In 1994, he lost all his closest friends in a short period of time. Believing his own life might soon end, he turned to drugs and alcohol. But what followed was an extraordinary journey through crack addiction, recovery, academic achievement and ultimately earning a PhD and becoming a nursing educator.

With humor, honesty and theatrical flair, Nation takes audiences through the defining chapters of his life, confronting grief, racism, homophobia, addiction and the struggle to embrace his identity. What begins as one man's personal recollections becomes a celebration of survival, self-acceptance and the freedom to live authentically.

“This show is my way of telling the truth about the life I lived, the things I survived and the person I became,” Nation said. “I want people to see that our hardest chapters don't have to be the end of our story — sometimes they are where the transformation begins.”

Central to the performance is Nation's transformation into A'Freeka Nature, his larger-than-life drag persona. Far more than a costume change, the transformation becomes a theatrical expression of the life he has fought to reclaim. With little more than a mirror, chair, clothing rack and dress, Nation brings his past and present together onstage, allowing audiences to witness the emergence of a person who has survived extraordinary circumstances and found joy on the other side.

The production has traveled beyond its Southern California roots, with performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Long Beach Playhouse, Curtis Theatre in Brea, Maverick Theatre in Fullerton and Kraine Theatre in New York City. It has also reached international audiences through a screening at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and has been featured at gatherings including the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care conference and the United States Conference on HIV/AIDS.

The West Hollywood performance is part of P3 Theatre Company's Cozy Cabaret Series at Beaches Tropicana, bringing professional live theater and intimate storytelling into one of the city's nightlife venues.

The performance will be followed by an audience Q&A, offering an opportunity to hear directly from Nation about his remarkable journey and the experiences that inspired the show.

In connection with the performance, there will be free, anonymous HIV and STD testing from a mobile testing unit on-site before and after the show.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming