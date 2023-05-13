Author Mike McHale Launches Monthly #DinoDogzDonates Program

Mystery Mike McHale and DinoDogz have announced the launch of their new fundraising program, DinoDogz has previously raised funds for various charities including WORTHY OF LOVE, TUESDAY'S CHILDREN and BELLA AND BUDDIES ANIMAL RESCUE through the sales of their first book DinoDogz: Eggzellent Adventure which is the first in a series. The book, with it's beautiful illustrations, helps children learn about the benefits of working together to help solve problems and has garnered rave reviews from some of the top reviewers in the country including a 5 star review from READER'S FAVORITE: "DinoDogz has action and sci-fi. Young readers will enjoy this book and it's illustrations. DinoDogz may be different, but they can overcome evil as they put their powers to work together."

When a charity signs on to become a beneficiary of #DinoDogzDonates, they simply encourage their supporters during their chosen fundraiser month go to www.DinoDogz.com and pick up a copy of DinoDogz:Eggzellent Adventure and check out the fun colorful merchandise as well on the CafePress and Zazzle sites. 50% of ALL profits from all sales during a charities designated month will directly benefit their charity.

The #DinoDogzDonates Program's Mission is simple: To donate 50% of all profits each month to different charities that aligns with their vision; to help children to experience a fuller and enhanced life and to protect and be a voice for the animal world when they have no voice.

If you think your charity may be a good fit with us for a partnership, please contact 99DinoDogz@gmail.com for more information. #DinoDogzDonates primarily supports children and animal charities who are doing great things in their respective communities. The only thing required is that you promote the fundraiser at least once a week to your supporters and encourage them to share as well to help raise as much as possible for your charity.

DinoDogz: Eggzellent Adventure (978-0578388601) is available on www.DinoDogz.com Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart and wherever books are sold.

More on the Book:

DinoDogz: Eggzellent Adventure was written by Actor/Writer/Educator Mystery Mike McHale and illustrated by Mike Goldstein. The DinoDogz (half Dogz/half Dinosaurs) are on a Mission to rescue five StegoPup eggs that have been stolen by the evil Dr. D. Stroy (their creator) before the doctor uses them to create an army of DinoDogz to take over the world! Along the way, the Dogz must face off against enemies controlled by the doctor to collect their DinoDNA to transform into their true DinoDogz selves.

The idea for DinoDogz came to McHale in a dream, which took place in a park with a Collie - his favorite breed of dog. "I threw a frisbee up for her to catch, and as she jumped, she transformed into a T-Rex and chomped on the frisbee," said McHale. "I woke up immediately and said out loud, 'DinoDogz!'"

Although the names of the book's characters were conceived from McHale's imagination, the breeds of DinoDogz carry a special meaning for him. "Dora, the PugaDactyl is my newest addition since our real life Dora the Pug 'adopted' us some years ago," said McHale. "Each DinoDogz breed is one that I have met and known personally over the years."

Through his action-packed story, McHale hopes to teach kids about cooperation and teamwork and help them see the benefits of working together. "My hope is that the book awesomely entertains and encourages readers to learn more about dinosaurs, dogs, and science, and that when you truly work together anything is possible, no matter how difficult things may seem," said McHale.