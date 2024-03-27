Art Of Acting Studio To Present SHAKES NIGHT LIVE Benefitting BC/EFA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art of Acting Studio has announced "Shakes Night Live," an uproarious showcase of Shakespearean comedies, set to light up the stage and hearts of audiences while supporting a noble cause. The event is slated to take place on April 13th at 7 PM and April 14th at 3 PM.

In this unique theatrical extravaganza, Art of Acting Studio's talented performers will bring the timeless wit and charm of Shakespeare's comedies to life, promising an evening filled with laughter, merriment, and unforgettable moments. From mistaken identities to mischievous pranks, "Shakes Night Live" promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience.

What makes "Shakes Night Live" even more special is its dedication to supporting Broadway Cares / Equity Fight AIDS, a renowned organization committed to helping people across the country to receive life saving medication, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. By attending this event, audiences not only enjoy a fantastic night of entertainment but also contribute to a vital cause.

“We are so excited to bring this back after a 6 year hiatus in Los Angeles…we don't want people to lose sight of the heart of Adler and our mission. It's important to bring awareness and knowledge about HIV/AIDS into the community. We hope you have a fun night with us to honor,” says Co-Director, Jenn O'Brien.

"This event is a celebration of both the enduring brilliance of Shakespeare's works and the power of theater to make a difference. With the support of our amazing cast, as well as the generosity of our audience, we hope to raise significant funds for Broadway Cares / Equity Fight AIDS and make a positive impact in the lives of those in need," says Co-Director, Brandon English.

The roots of this event trace back to a deeply personal connection within the Stella Adler/Art of Acting Studio community. Long time Shakespeare Master Teacher, Actor and Director Casey Kizziah, succumbed to complications from AIDS over 30 Years ago. He was a cherished member of the NYC theater community, and important friend and mentor to the Stella Adler Studio. His passing was particularly hard on Artistic Director Tom Oppenheim and Associate Artistic Director Angela Vitale, who were very close friends with Casey.

Casey's final years were greatly supported by predecessor organizations that would become Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. Angela and Tom began The Shakespeare Benefit in honor of Casey, and as a fundraiser for BC/EFA. Since the benefit's inception, the Stella Adler Studio has donated over $50,000 to the organization.

Featuring a stellar cast of talented individuals from the Art of Acting Studio community, "Shakes Night Live" promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience for all. Audiences can expect to be delighted by the performances of their favorite Shakespearean characters, portrayed with wit, charm, and a dash of modern flair.

The cast of "Shakes Night Live" includes:

Lola Darzens

Angelika Vamvas

Abdul Mani

Miguel Perez

Alejandro Iztac

Carlos Gomez Jr.

Shannon Creedon Axtell

Natalia Ortega

Viviane Angélique Ortega

Siobhan Doherty

Harriet Bridgwater

Olivia Spirz

Mary Leveridge

Victor McAllister

Azucena Flores Pizaña

William Bremer

Pablo Cuen

Natalie Nia

Nicole Meier

Niek Versteeg

Johnny Patrick Yoder

Kyle T. Hester

Satu

Dan Lovato

Tickets for "Shakes Night Live" are available now, with proceeds going directly to support Broadway Cares / Equity Fight AIDS. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34736/production/1195306. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter, camaraderie, and Shakespearean fun while supporting a worthy cause!

About Art of Acting Studio

The Art of Acting Studio is an acting school and cultural center in Los Angeles. Its roots go back to Jacob P. Adler, one of the great actors of the American Yiddish Theater; to Stella Adler, legendary acting teacher and practitioner of modern acting technique; and also to Harold Clurman, cofounder of the Group Theater. The spirit that has animated the American acting landscape for the past 100 years infuses the Art of Acting Studio's goals and mission, which revolves around the idea that growth as an actor and growth as a human being are synonymous.

About Broadway Cares / Equity Fight AIDS

Broadway Cares / Equity Fight AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS raises funds for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. Since its founding in 1988, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has distributed over $300 million to support individuals and organizations in need. For more information, please visit https://broadwaycares.org.