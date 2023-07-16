Arroyo Rep to Present SSL in August

The performance will take place on August 5th at 7pm.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 2 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

Arroyo Rep to Present SSL in August

Arroyo Repertory Theatre will present SSL, an evening of comedy, with storytelling and music, hosted by Katsy Chappell. The performance will take place at Porticos Arts Space (2033 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104) on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Running time is 2 hours. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here: Click Here

A portion of the proceeds of this event will go to Pasadena Humane.

Katsy Chappell hosts a big diverse line-up of stars from the worlds of comedy, storytelling and music. The roster includes: Special guest Bobby Collins (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon; author of the hilarious best-selling book On the Inside); Greg Roque (Comedy Central; Amazon Prime); Kaycee Conlee (On the Lot with Kaycee; The Tonight Show with Jay Leno); Laneia Dominguez (Digital creator; producer, Comedy for Causes); Lisa K. Wyatt (My Big Fat Blond Musical); Stan Sellers (A League of Their Own); Pat Willson (Story artist); Clarinet S'mores (Chamber group); and William Fox (Delta blues Americana guitarist).




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LIVE AT THE MUSIC CENTER Series to Host La Marisoul and Eliades Ochoa in August Photo
LIVE AT THE MUSIC CENTER Series to Host La Marisoul and Eliades Ochoa in August

For the second consecutive summer, Angelenos are invited to a free public concert to be performed on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, as part of the Live at The Music Center series. Grammy winning artists La Marisoul and Eliades Ochoa will take the stage on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m..

2
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Pantages Theatre Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Pantages Theatre

An exhilarating, inspiring event, BEETLEJUICE does its source material proud, retaining the look and tone of the film and expanding upon it in organic ways.

3
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals Photo
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

5-STAR THEATRICALS is presenting the second show of its 2023-2024 season, the nine-time Tony nominated, revised 2013 Broadway version of the impossibly magical musical, CINDERELLA. Check out photos here!

4
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Achieve Record-B Photo
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Achieve Record-Breaking Season

Discover the extraordinary success of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment as they achieve another record-breaking season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JAZZ Re-EVOLUTION
The Ford (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orianthi
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy Guy Christone "Kingfish" Ingram on Sept 6th
Hollywood Bowl (9/06-9/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Carla Morrison on Aug 12th
Hollywood Bowl (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Air Supply • Michael Bolton on Sept 3rd
Hollywood Bowl (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Café Tacvba with the LA Phil
Hollywood Bowl (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quincy Jones’ 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration
Hollywood Bowl (7/29-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You