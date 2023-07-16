Arroyo Rep to Present SSL in August

The performance will take place on August 5th at 7pm.
Arroyo Repertory Theatre will present SSL, an evening of comedy, with storytelling and music, hosted by Katsy Chappell. The performance will take place at Porticos Arts Space (2033 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104) on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Running time is 2 hours. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here: Click Here
A portion of the proceeds of this event will go to Pasadena Humane.
Katsy Chappell hosts a big diverse line-up of stars from the worlds of comedy, storytelling and music. The roster includes: Special guest Bobby Collins (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon; author of the hilarious best-selling book On the Inside); Greg Roque (Comedy Central; Amazon Prime); Kaycee Conlee (On the Lot with Kaycee; The Tonight Show with Jay Leno); Laneia Dominguez (Digital creator; producer, Comedy for Causes); Lisa K. Wyatt (My Big Fat Blond Musical); Stan Sellers (A League of Their Own); Pat Willson (Story artist); Clarinet S'mores (Chamber group); and William Fox (Delta blues Americana guitarist).
