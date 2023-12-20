Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Antisemitism Laid Bare In New Theatre Show I LOVED JEW, I LOVED JEW: True Stories By Acclaimed Writers

I Loved Jew, I Loved Jew Not runs January 17- February 4 in person in California and Live on Zoom worldwide.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

A tiny fragment of humanity stands against a roiling sea of hatred. It has battered this most miniscule of minorities for thousands of years, even as it batters them today. Just 0.2% of the world's population, the Jewish people, are vastly outnumbered by the forces of antisemitism. Yet they — and their friends — have stood unbroken. What is the secret of their strength? How do they maintain their humor? And what is the toll, the private and personal pain, that this struggle has inflicted upon them?

 

Over a dozen contemporary writers, both Jews and their allies, attempt to answer these questions with a curated collection of true stories of antisemitism and the strength to stand against it, brought to life in a powerful new work of theatre titled I Loved Jew, I Loved Jew Not. Five actors take the stage to perform these stories, offering fresh words from Jews about today's current crisis as well as other deeply personal experiences not often covered in the media. The show is a unique brand of elevated storytelling known as Salon theatre, the hallmark of The Braid, a Jewish story company with a celebrated fifteen-year legacy of advancing Jewish culture.

 

One story comes from Emmy-winning comedian and Off-Broadway star Monica Piper, who is also part of the cast. She performs her own hilarious and vulnerable confession of the challenges of Jewish identity. Another authentic story comes from Rob Eshman, former national editor of The Forward, the oldest and most prominent Jewish news outlet in the U.S., and former editor-in-chief and publisher of The Jewish Journal, the largest Jewish weekly newspaper in America. In a riveting yarn of twists and turns, Eshman's story shares an encounter with a Nazi in a hotel hot tub. Esther Amini, acclaimed memoirist of Concealed, starkly reveals a life of persecution in Iran and the astonishing challenges she faced from fellow Jews in America. Arlene Sarner, screenwriter of Peggy Sue Got Married, confides a painful encounter with the daughter of Dean Martin. And podcaster Rich Dlin lays bare what it means to be Jewish in this present moment.

 

Other stories include a Black Jewish college student barraged by campus antisemitism, a young social media manager scarred by witnessing videos of the atrocities of Oct. 7, and the sweet saga of a non-Jewish woman who devotes her life to helping Jews in the hospital.

 

“For over fifteen years, we've been on a mission to leave no Jewish story untold,” declares Ronda Spinak, The Braid's artistic director. “There is no more vital moment to tell this particular Jewish story, one that is as old as our people itself – antisemitism and the strength to stand against it.”

 

Spinak worked hand in hand with her longtime collaborator and the show's director, Susan Morgenstern. As Jewish women, both feel the heavy responsibility to represent their fellow Jews in this perilous and profound time. In addition to Monica Piper, the accomplished cast includes Casey J. Adler (Freeform's Bunheads), Nadège August (Tyler Perry's Ruthless), Jasmine Curry (Amazon Prime's Partners in Wine), and Lisa Ann Grant (Les Miserables on Broadway).   Promotional partners include Holocaust Museum LA and the Anti-Defamation League — the latter will be leading a special discussion after the Jan 24 performance.

 

Real, raw, and reflective of our times, I Loved Jew, I Loved Jew Not is a show that meets the moment. Whether Jewish or not, audiences will be moved by these stories, finding in them a warmth and a strength that has remained steadfast among the Jewish community for thousands of years. I Loved Jew, I Loved Jew Not runs Jan 17 - Feb 4 in person in California and Live on Zoom worldwide. 

Tickets are available at Click Here.


