Anthony Rapp Brings New Show ONE NIGHT WITH ANTHONY RAPP to Hollywood and Palm Springs

Broadway, film, and TV star Anthony Rapp will return to Catalina Jazz Club and Oscar’s Palm Springs in his new show One Night with Anthony Rapp. Performances are at Catalina on Monday, October 23, at 8:30pm, and at Oscar’s Palm Springs on Tuesday, October 24, at 7pm.



Audiences can expect a night of Rapp’s musical favorites along with personal stories and anecdotes from his long and varied career (he starred in his first Broadway show when he was 12). Musical direction is by Daniel A. Weiss with guitarist Lee Moretti.



Anthony Rapp is perhaps best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway production of Rent. He reprised his role in the film version opposite other members of the original cast. Since 2017 he has played Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on the television series Star Trek: Discovery, the first openly gay character in the Star Trek series. Acting and singing professionally since he was nine years old, his Broadway credits include Some Americans Abroad, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Six Degrees of Separation, Precious Sons (with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, when he was 12 years old) and most recently, If/Then. Film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, David Searching, Road Trip, and A Beautiful Mind. On television, Rapp has been seen on The Lazarus Man, The X-Files, The Beach Boys: An American Family, Kidnapped, and Law & Order: SVU. Rapp’s book entitled “Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent” (Simon & Schuster) is about his struggle to balance the demands of life in the theatre with his responsibility to his family during his mother’s battle with cancer. He recently adapted the book into a solo show which had a sold out run off Broadway.



Admission prices at Catalina range from $35–$75 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available (includes best view of the stage and post-show artist meet and greet). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028. Admission prices at Oscar’s range from $69.95 to $99.95 and are available online at www.oscarspalmsprings.com. Doors open at 5:30pm for dinner service. Food and drink minimums apply. Oscar’s is located at 125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, 92262.

