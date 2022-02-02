Antaeus Announces Signature CLASSICSFEST Staged Reading Series

Antaeus Theatre Company kicks off the 2022 season with its signature ClassicsFest series, offering two staged readings each of three "modern classics" over the course of six days.



Series runs February 25 - February 28 and includes performances including:



• Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.: Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in a new version by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Nike Doukas

• Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.: Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in a new version by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Nike Doukas

• Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.: The Hot L Baltimore by Lanford Wilson, directed by Julia Fletcher

• Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m..: The Hot L Baltimore by Lanford Wilson, directed by Julia Fletcher

• Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.: Mud by María Irene Fornés, directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx

• Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.: Mud by María Irene Fornés, directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx





Call 818-506-5436 or visit www.Antaeus.org.