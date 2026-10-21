Angel City Chorale Will Host UNWRAP THE HOLIDAYS

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Angel City Chorale will present Unwrap the Holidays, a celebration of the music, traditions and extraordinary gift of coming together at the holidays. Led by Artistic Director Sue Fink, more than 160 voices will fill the stage at UCLA's Royce Hall on Saturday, December 5th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 6th at 3:00 PM, inviting audiences to unwrap the holiday season together with Angel City Chorale. Sunday's performance will also be streamed live for those not able to attend in person.

Accompanied by the Angel City Chorale Orchestra, the program gifts a musical celebration spanning cultures, traditions and generations where every song is a special present to unwrap. Selections include holiday favorites reimagined in shiny new arrangements across a range of styles from Pentatonix a cappella to soaring orchestral renditions of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “O Holy Night” and more; from Lauridsen's luminous “O Nata Lux” to Norman Hutchins' rousing gospel “He Has Come” and a delightfully unexpected take on a Queen classic, “Bohemian Chanukah”. Audiences will experience the uplifting spirit of “Hine Ma Tov,” a celebration of people dwelling together in unity, alongside “My Christmas Prayer,” a heartfelt plea for a more compassionate world. Much-anticipated sing-alongs to beloved carols like “Winter Wonderland,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let It Snow” invite the audience to join the choir and tie the perfect bow on a magical holiday concert experience.

“The greatest gifts are the ones we create together,” said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. “There's something extraordinary about hundreds of people gathering in one place to sing, listen, celebrate, and laugh with one another. Unwrap the Holidays is about opening ourselves to all of it — the music and traditions we treasure, a few special surprises in store, and the joy of being together. We want everyone to leave feeling that they've opened a gift filled with the very best the season has to offer — the joy, the spirit and the sparkle.”

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will also take the stage, bringing the energy and joy of children's voices to Unwrap the Holidays and join Angle City Chorale for special moments in the program. Through its youth music programs and community partnerships, Angel City Chorale extends its mission to nurture the next generation of choral voices.

This year, the gifts extend beyond the stage. Concertgoers are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy and help transform a towering holiday tree of presents we will build together into a heartwarming celebration of generosity. Collected gifts will benefit families throughout the Los Angeles community of Homeboy Industries, a nonprofit providing healing, job training and support to people transforming their lives.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 5th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 6th at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall. Sunday's performance will also be streamed live.

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