Ammunition Theatre Launches 2026 New Play Lab Initiative

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Ammunition Theatre is launching its 2026 New Play Lab initiative: The Phoenix Plays. Responding to the tragic fires that engulfed Los Angeles in 2025 and the heroic response from many communities, AMMO asked the playwrights in its community to share stories inspired by the mythos of the Phoenix rising from the ashes both literally and metaphorically. Seven extraordinary artists responded with unique ideas which are now in development through AMMO's New Play Lab.

The 2026 New Play Lab playwrights include Sam Chanse, Bernardo Cubría, Derya Derman, A'raelle Flynn-Bolden, Tyree Marshall, Christopher Moncayo-Torres, and Carl(os) Roa-Cruz. Supported in part by the California Arts Council and co-facilitated by AMMO members Joy Gregory, Lina Patel, Carla Ching, and Tiana Randall-Quant, the Lab is an incubation space where theatre artists can explore their ideas from seed to first draft, meeting monthly to share pages, nurture each other's creativity, and support one another in evolving their pitches to a reading-ready draft.

In Winter 2027, AMMO will present public staged readings of The Phoenix Plays. The selected plays include an untitled play by Sam Chanse, Regina by Bernardo Cubría, Chicken by Derya Derman, What Would Nina Do? (WWND) by A'raelle Flynn-Bolden, Psyche by Tyree Marshall, Before It's Too Late by Christopher Moncayo-Torres, and KOY by Carl(os) Roa-Cruz.

Each piece embraces the theme of the Phoenix covering a wide range of subject matter, including the conservative Mexican response to the Palisades Fire, a musician's failed marriage and grappling with her latent queerness, a pact between a Black woman and her accomplice in a revenge scheme, a re-telling of the story of Cupid and Psyche, the child of Ecuadorean immigrants reflecting on his mysterious parents, and a trans person creating an award-winning video game to process a traumatic break-up.

Past plays developed through AMMO's New Play Lab have included Am I Roxie? by Roxana Ortega which premiered at the Geffen in 2025, Sick Girl or Don't Hate Me Because I'm Pretty by Lina Patel featured at the 2024 Playfest Indy, and Revenge Porn by Carla Ching which won the 2021 Los Angeles New Play Project Award and was produced by AMMO the next year.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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