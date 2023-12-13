Alaska's DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Ahead of NYC Run

The award-winning DRAG: The Musical will return to The Bourbon Room in Hollywood for a limited run of performances this March (March 15-30, see below for specific dates/times). The LA run of dates precedes a highly anticipated run of performances in NYC fall 2024.

DRAG: The Musical, written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck with her longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, won Best New Play Or Musical at the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards and the 2023 Queerties Award for Live Theater and tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles.

Directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, with lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg, costume design by Marco Marco, scenic design by Stephen Gifford, and projection design by Aaron Rhyne, the 2024 LA run of performances will include a superstar cast including Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams, Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, Nick Laughlin, Jamie Torcellini and J. Elaine Marcos. Additional cast to be announced January 17th.

Along with Tomas Costanza, DRAG: The Musical is also produced by the producers of five-time, Tony-nominated sensation Rock of Ages (one of the longest running shows in Broadway history), and the owners of The Bourbon Room, Matthew and Hillary Weaver, Scott Prisand, and Janet Billig Rich. Additional co-production provided by Concord Theatricals, Paolo and Jodie Coppola, Aron and Gabe Alves-Tomko, Timothy Boynton, and Alvin Providence along with General Management team Kevin Bailey and Matthew Herrmann. Additional executive producers include David Charpentier, Jacob Slane and Ryan Aceto on behalf of Producer Entertainment Group.

“Every day someone asks me, When is DRAG: The Musical coming back to the Bourbon Room?,” said Alaska Thunderfuck 5000. “ I finally have an answer for them and I can’t wait. I’m honored and excited to bring this musical that I love so dearly back to life, this time in LA. And next time… who knows? Maybe New York?”

"Get ready to rock, Hollywood! The award-winning DRAG: The Musical is back for three epic weeks at the Bourbon Room, and it's gonna be a show that will blow your glittery socks off,” said Tomas Costanza. “We've got DRAG superstars, Alaska Thunderfuck, Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, and the Broadway powerhouse Nick Adams—all ready to blow the roof off this joint before we take this party to NYC for an open ended residency. It's gonna be a legendary celebration of Punk Rock, Drag Culture, Broadway Artistry, and the power of Unapologetic Storytelling.”

Check out highlights from the 2022 run of DRAG: The Musical at the Bourbon Room:

PEG Records and Killingsworth Recording Company partnered with Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals to release ‘DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording).’ LISTEN HERE!

DRAG: The Musical Showdates and Times at The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd)

PREVIEWS: March 15 & 16 (7PM & 10PM)

OPENING: March 22 & 23 (7PM & 10PM)

FINAL PERFORMANCES: March 29 & 30 (7PM & 10PM)

**tickets from $69.00 - $125.00**

ABOUT ALASKA THUNDERFUCK 5000

A bizarre cosmic collision propelled Alaska to Earth…and onto the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she finished in the final 3 before returning and taking the crown as winner of season two of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” She has released four chart-topping studio albums, “Anus,” “Poundcake,” “Vagina” and “Red 4 Filth.” Alaska was nominated for a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for her feature role as Queen Gynecia in the Go Go’s scored musical comedy “Head Over Heels,” been a cast member of VH1’s hit reality series “Scared Famous,” starred as Hattie in the short horror film “The Quiet Room” directed by Sam Wineman, guested in the ever-popular science fiction action comedy horror disaster film Sharknado as well as Hulu’s hit series “Drag Me To Dinner.” In addition, Alaska has released a young adult novel titled “Alaska Thunderfun and the Inner Space Odyssey,”released her memoir "My Name's Yours, What's Alaska?: A Memoir" and has toured the globe spreading her otherworldly message of love, kindness and gender non-conformity. Alaska also co-hosts the wildly popular Race Chaser podcast with Willam here and her YouTube videos boast over 60 million views with 15 million views alone (and counting) for 2017's "The T." She has over 1.8 million Instagram followers and over 1.3 million Twitter & Facebook followers. You can watch her first-ever stand-up comedy special "The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special" on the OUTtv USA Apple TV Channel. In addition, Alaska co-founded the LGBTQ+ Moguls of Media (MOM) podcast channel here on the Forever Dog Network, co-created the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition here and is the face of one of six featured flavors with SERV Vodka here. She debuted a new live stage show in the fall of 2022 called DRAG: The Musical which she co-starred in and co-wrote with certified platinum selling songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza & Ashley Gordon. Her latest foray finds her in the world of smells with her “Red For Filth” fragrance HERE which was a decade in the making. And, in her spare time she stars in Divatronic icon tribute shows (Gaga, Britney, Taylor, Miley) that she founded and created with director Nick Laughlin. Her message to humankind? "Anus-thing is possible." Find her online at: alaskathunderfuck.com.

ABOUT TOMAS COSTANZA

Tomas Costanza is a certified-platinum record producer/songwriter and owner of the Killingsworth Recording Company. Costanza has co-written and produced twelve Billboard #1 albums, composed music for multiple TV shows and licensed over 1000 song placements. Synch credits include brands such as Apple, Galaxy, Ford, Google, Amazon, Target, TJ Maxx, Zillow and Tropicana as well as promos for NBC, ABC, CBS, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, AGT, Marvel, WWE and Call of Duty. Scoring credits include networks such as CBS, Comedy Central, Disney, Viceland, and Discovery as well as TV shows such as Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Huangʼs World, Hood Adjacent with James Davis, The Henry Ford Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog and Hidden Heroes.

ABOUT ASHLEY GORDON

Ashley Gordon is a Los Angeles-based songwriter/artist/producer. She was raised by her loving grandparents in Long Island, New York. Published by PULSE Recordings since 2016, Ashley created a name for herself by writing and producing songs for indie artists. She has landed over twelve #1 albums on the iTunes charts with RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Alaska Thunderfuck, Trixie Mattel, and KATYA to name a few.

Ashley takes every opportunity to use her superpowers for good. In protest of the 2023 Tennessee drag ban, she wrote a theme song entitled “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” for Producer Entertainment Group and Queer Town Hall’s telethon, Drag Isn’t Dangerous: A Digital Fundraiser. The event raised over half a million for LGBTQ+ organizations that support drag and trans performers.

As a champion of women in music, Ashley was invited as an expert correspondent in production and songwriting on CBS’ all-female leadership in STEM television series, Mission Unstoppable. Produced by Geena Davis in partnership with Litton Entertainment, the show encourages young women ages 7-14 to explore STEM-centric careers.

ABOUT SPENCER LIFF

Spencer Liff is an award-winning Director and Choreographer with work frequently seen on both the stage and screen. He has earned two Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Choreography for his work on the hit FOX TV series “So You Think You Can Dance”, where he has been a resident choreographer for the past 10 seasons. His other TV credits include, Dancing with the Stars, B Positive, One Day At A Time, Parks and Recreation, How I Met Your Mother, Mike and Molly, 2 Broke Girls, Alexa & Katie, NBC’s Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (Choreographer & Co-Producer) The Latin Grammy Awards, The Emmy Awards, The Oscars, Steppin’ Into The Holiday starring Mario Lopez, and the upcoming Legendary Pictures Feature Film The Toxic Avenger. Past Broadway choreography credits include “Head Over Heels”, with music by the Go-Go’s, The Lincoln Center revival of the groundbreaking musical “Falsetto's”, Tony Award-Winning revival of “Hedwig And The Angry Inch” starring Neil Patrick Harris, and the critically acclaimed and Tony Nominated revival of “Spring Awakening”.

ABOUT CONCORD

Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company’s catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide.

ABOUT CONCORD THEATRICALS

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. https://www.concordtheatricals.com/

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most storied collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Our repertoire includes iconic artists such as Joan Baez, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Vince Guaraldi, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, Nine Inch Nails, Thelonious Monk, Otis Redding, R.E.M. and Traveling Wilburys, to name just a few. Being caretakers for the heritage of countless landmark recordings is a responsibility we don’t take lightly. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Concord Theatricals, Concord, Fantasy, Milestone, Nitro, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Sugar Hill, Vanguard and Vee-Jay Records, among many others.

ABOUT PEG

Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) is a full-service artist management firm, record label and production company proudly representing many of the world’s top drag queens and LGBTQ+ talent. They oversee all aspects of their clients’ careers including development, recording, filming, retail and global touring. PEG is also a major stakeholder in OUTtvUSA, a premium streaming service. PEG artists frequently appear in all areas of mainstream entertainment including television, film, commercial, music, publishing and more. PEG Records is a member label of Warner Music Group’s Alternative Distribution Alliance.

ABOUT THE BOURBON ROOM

Located in the Vinyl Disctrict on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, theater, and dining to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. If Joe’s Pub and The Troubadour had a baby, it would be The Bourbon Room. The menu is curated by Chef Frankie Guerrero and features American comfort food, craft cocktails, and fine wine. The Bourbon Room is also the gateway to a 200-seat custom-built theater, featuring cutting-edge production capabilities and a full-service bar, perfect for any event. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room was home to the sold out run of For The Record’s Tarantino Live and “Netflix is a Joke” comedy series. The venue hosts live performances of all genres in the main theater and offers an intimate, speakeasy cocktail lounge and restaurant for cocktails or a bite before or after a show. The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028.www.bourbonroomhollywood.com