'Adapting in Crisis: Toward a Resilient Performing Arts Sector' to be Presented at the Colony Theatre

The event will take place at Burbank’s Colony Theatreon Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 1 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 3 Whitford and Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in LA
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

'Adapting in Crisis: Toward a Resilient Performing Arts Sector' to be Presented at the Colony Theatre

“Adapting in Crisis: Toward a Resilient Performing Arts Sector,” a convening to explore solutions for nonprofit performing arts, will be hosted by Theatre Producers of Southern California (TPSCA), Arts for LA and the LA County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Californians for the Arts at Burbank’s Colony Theatreon Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

The event brings together organization leaders and arts advocates to discuss the current crisis within the nonprofit performing arts sector in California; provide background on how we got here; and highlight how community practices, public policies, resources and philanthropy can move us forward to a more sustainable and equitable future.

The program will include a presentation by Los Angeles-based economic consultancy practice CVL Economics on “Center Stage.” Other highlights include the introduction of the California Nonprofit Paymaster Program, recent legislative efforts including California State Bill 1116, known as the “Equitable Payroll Fund,” and upcoming advocacy opportunities. 

Panelists will include director of LA County Department of Arts and Culture Kristin Sakoda; TPSCA president Martha Demson; Arts for LA CEO Gustavo Herrera; CVL Economics founding partner Adam Fowler; CEO of Californians for the Arts Julie Baker; incoming Center Theatre Group artistic director Snehal Desai; Pasadena Playhouse artistic director Danny Feldman; Lula Washington Dance Theatre associate director Tamica Washington-Miller; Playwrights’ Arena founding artistic director Jon Lawrence Rivera; and Cuban-American artist and community leader Beatrice Casagran.

For more Information, go to www.californiansforthearts.org/calendar.

WHEN:
Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE:
Colony Theatre 
555 North Third Street
Burbank, CA 91502
Click here for directions

PARKING:
Free in adjacent structure
 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Volume.com Launches Artist Accelerator Program with Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch F Photo
Volume.com Launches Artist Accelerator Program with Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival

Volume.com is launching the Volume Artist Accelerator Program, offering artists a chance to perform at the BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, CA. Enroll and stream in August for eligibility.

2
LUCHA VaVOOM Returns To L.A. This Friday With Summer Spectacular Photo
LUCHA VaVOOM Returns To L.A. This Friday With Summer Spectacular

Fresh off the launch of their Las Vegas residency, Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) -- Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show featuring world-class lucha libre-style wrestling, burlesque, aerialists, comedy, and more -- is returning home for their annual summer spectacular show this Friday (8/18) at the historic Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles.

3
Orange County Student Artists Honored at Annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony at Festival of Photo
Orange County Student Artists Honored at Annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony at Festival of Arts

On Sunday, August 13th, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach celebrated the talent and hard work of Orange County students at the annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony. This year, nearly 250 pieces of artwork from Orange County students in grades pre-kindergarten to 12th are featured in the Junior Arts Exhibit.

4
KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine Comes to Glendale Next Month Photo
KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine Comes to Glendale Next Month

KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine will be presented on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5pm at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gladys Knight
Hollywood Bowl (8/16-8/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hollywood Blockbusters
Los Angeles County Arboretum (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/07-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dem Nutz Presents: Hump Day Late Night
Flappers Comedy Club Burbank - Main Room (8/17-8/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You