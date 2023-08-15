'Adapting in Crisis: Toward a Resilient Performing Arts Sector' to be Presented at the Colony Theatre

“Adapting in Crisis: Toward a Resilient Performing Arts Sector,” a convening to explore solutions for nonprofit performing arts, will be hosted by Theatre Producers of Southern California (TPSCA), Arts for LA and the LA County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Californians for the Arts at Burbank’s Colony Theatreon Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The event brings together organization leaders and arts advocates to discuss the current crisis within the nonprofit performing arts sector in California; provide background on how we got here; and highlight how community practices, public policies, resources and philanthropy can move us forward to a more sustainable and equitable future.



The program will include a presentation by Los Angeles-based economic consultancy practice CVL Economics on “Center Stage.” Other highlights include the introduction of the California Nonprofit Paymaster Program, recent legislative efforts including California State Bill 1116, known as the “Equitable Payroll Fund,” and upcoming advocacy opportunities.



Panelists will include director of LA County Department of Arts and Culture Kristin Sakoda; TPSCA president Martha Demson; Arts for LA CEO Gustavo Herrera; CVL Economics founding partner Adam Fowler; CEO of Californians for the Arts Julie Baker; incoming Center Theatre Group artistic director Snehal Desai; Pasadena Playhouse artistic director Danny Feldman; Lula Washington Dance Theatre associate director Tamica Washington-Miller; Playwrights’ Arena founding artistic director Jon Lawrence Rivera; and Cuban-American artist and community leader Beatrice Casagran.



For more Information, go to www.californiansforthearts.org/calendar.



WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



WHERE:

Colony Theatre

555 North Third Street

Burbank, CA 91502

Click here for directions



PARKING:

Free in adjacent structure

