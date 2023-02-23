Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Gang Presents (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE Next Month

It will be presented eleven times only from March 15 to April 7 and plays in repertory with The Actors' Gang 40th Anniversary production of Ubu the King. 

Feb. 23, 2023 Â 
The Actors' Gang presents (Im)migrants of the State - a unique workshop production created by and based on the real-life experiences of formerly incarcerated actors.

Tickets, dates and information for both are available at TheActorsGang.com, by email at boxoffice@theactorsgang.com or by phone at 310-838-4264.

The Actors' Gang, led by Artistic Director Tim Robbins, has an energetic and emotionally compelling way of making theater -- which has been pulsing through the California Correctional system since 2006. For seventeen years, the teaching artists of the theater's Prison Project have been creating transformational opportunities for incarcerated men and women.

An ensemble of Prison Project alumni with over 240 years of combined incarceration who have found their way to freedom now want to share their stories with audiences. To do so, they have created this entirely new work of theater and are bringing it to The Actors' Gang stage.

Co-director Jeremie Loncka, who also serves as the Director of Programs for the Prison Project, says working on this production has been an inspiration. "Being amongst an ensemble of men and women who are creating this piece with such raw honesty and commitment has been a life-altering experience," he said. "The joy and passion they bring to the theater is contagious, and I'm excited for audiences to share in that joy."

The process has been both difficult and rewarding. "We are experiencing struggles, setbacks, but we are learning to work together--just like we had to do 'inside'-and to build real relationships through ensemble work," says co-director and ensemble member Rich Loya. In the face of these challenges, the artists remain grateful and excited.

"This was a dream come true for me," says Scott Tran. "The most meaningful thing was working alongside my brothers and sisters to create this play from scratch." Now they are thrilled to be able to share their work with the public and hope it has a positive impact. Montrell Harrell, another member of the ensemble, says he hopes audiences leave the show with "an understanding that sometimes people make mistakes, but they can change, and there's always light at the end of the tunnel."

These stories run the full gamut of emotions, and the creators have found a way to employ humor, joy, and hope as they face even the darkest moments. Loya sums up his feelings with gratitude and hope. "The fact that we've been given this opportunity to tell our stories and share them with the world is humbling and affirms to us all that we have redeemed our past."




