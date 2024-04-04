Actors Co-Op 2023-2024 Season Continues with TWELFTH NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company will present William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Michael T. Kachingwe and produced by Lorinda Hawkins Smith. Stranded on the South Pacific coast of Illyria, the quick-witted Viola assumes the disguise of a page boy for Duke Orsino and finds herself at the center of an explosive love triangle in which identity, passion and gender all threaten to come undone. Bursting with vitality and romance, Twelfth Night gives us one of Shakespeare’s most remarkable heroines matching wits with a host of captivating characters—from the love-struck Olivia to the puritanical Malvolio.

The cast features the talents of Chloe Babbes (Feste), Freedom (Sebastian Understudy performs April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 & 28), Gavin Michael Harris (Valentine/Officer/Priest), Britny Horton (Maria), Isaac W. Jay (Toby), Ben Kientz (Captain), Howard Leder (Andrew), Mary Leeholland (Viola), Antwon Mason Jr. (Orsino), Nneka Nnebe (Curio), Victor H. Rodriguez (Sebastian), Kevin Shewey (Fabian), William Viriato (Malvolio), and Jessica Woehler (Olivia).

The production team includes Michael T. Kachingwe (Director), Lorinda Hawkins Smith (Producer), Royce Correa (Choreographer), Hanalei Vasquez (Set Designer), Kelly Tsan (Costume Designer), Shelia Dorn (Hair/Make-up Designer), Jesse Rodriguez (Lighting Designer), Thulani Kachingwe (Composer/Sound Designer), Crystal Jackson (Production Manager), Kassy Menke (Stage Manager), Emmett Lee Merrit (Assistant Stage Manager), Kellianne Rae Jordan (PR Director/Social Media Manager) and Jessica Woehler (PR Show Manager). Elizabeth Mae Alan (Graphic Arts Design), and Chris Winfield (Set Construction).

Twelfth Night will run from April 5th through May 12th, 2024. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm. Additional Saturday Matinees April 13th and May 4th at 2:30pm. The approximate running time for the play is 2 1/2 hours including one ten-minute intermission.