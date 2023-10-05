AN EVENING WITH JASON ROBERT BROWN Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

Performances are on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, at 8:30pm.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 3 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

AN EVENING WITH JASON ROBERT BROWN Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

An Evening with Jason Robert Brown comes to Catalina Jazz Club for two shows only this month. The Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director, and performer will be appearing on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, at 8:30pm.
 
Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. He is an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director, and performer and is best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time. They include Urban Cowboy (2003), 13 (2008), The Bridges of Madison County (2014), Honeymoon in Vegas (2015), Mr. Saturday Night (2022), and the seminal Parade (1999), for which he won the Tony Award for Best Score. Earlier this year, a new production of Parade on Broadway was nominated for six Tony Awards and won two for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Director of a Musical (Michael Arden). JRB’s off Broadway shows, the generation-defining The Last Five Years (2002) and his song cycle Songs for a New World (1995), were met with unanimous critical and audience acclaim.
 
Admission prices range from $35–$75 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available (includes best view of the stage and post-show artist meet and greet). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.     



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LOVE AMONG THE RUINS Extends at El Portal Theatre Photo
LOVE AMONG THE RUINS Extends at El Portal Theatre

Love Among the Ruins has been extended on additional week.  Learn more about how to get tickets to the new shows here!

2
World Premiere OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Opens October 20 At Beverly Hills Playhouse Photo
World Premiere OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Opens October 20 At Beverly Hills Playhouse

Crimson Square Theatre Company in association with Beverly Hills Playhouse present the world premiere stimulating drama OUTRAGE by playwright Allen Barton, who will also be directing the timely, provoking and significant production.  

3
Emotionally Charged FATHER FIGURES To Screen At HPIFF On October 6 Photo
Emotionally Charged FATHER FIGURES To Screen At HPIFF On October 6

Critically acclaimed 'Father Figures' to screen at Highland Park Independent Film Festival on October 6th. A gripping exploration of love, loss, and the unique bonds formed when one has lost their own family. Directed by Alessandro Chille.

4
East West Players to Present Screening of EAST WEST PLAYERS: A HOME ON STAGE Documentary Photo
East West Players to Present Screening of EAST WEST PLAYERS: A HOME ON STAGE Documentary

Discover the nation's longest-running Asian American theater, East West Players, as they screen the documentary 'A Home on Stage.' Don't miss the opportunity to attend a free screening at East West Players Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tabletop The Musical
The Actors Company - Let Live Theatre (11/03-11/19)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: Last Days
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Los Angeles Folk Festival
The Ford (10/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA
The Ford (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This Is Not a True Story
Los Angeles Theatre Center (9/14-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You