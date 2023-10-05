An Evening with Jason Robert Brown comes to Catalina Jazz Club for two shows only this month. The Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director, and performer will be appearing on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, at 8:30pm.



Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. He is an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director, and performer and is best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time. They include Urban Cowboy (2003), 13 (2008), The Bridges of Madison County (2014), Honeymoon in Vegas (2015), Mr. Saturday Night (2022), and the seminal Parade (1999), for which he won the Tony Award for Best Score. Earlier this year, a new production of Parade on Broadway was nominated for six Tony Awards and won two for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Director of a Musical (Michael Arden). JRB’s off Broadway shows, the generation-defining The Last Five Years (2002) and his song cycle Songs for a New World (1995), were met with unanimous critical and audience acclaim.



Admission prices range from $35–$75 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available (includes best view of the stage and post-show artist meet and greet). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP