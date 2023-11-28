Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

ALCHYMIA: Antonio Lysy and Friends Will Be Performed as Part of BroadStage's Sunday Morning Music/Santa Monica Series

The performance is Sunday, December 17 at 11:00 AM at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. 

By: Nov. 28, 2023

The curator of Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica series himself, Antonio Lysy, will be performing Alchymia: Antonio Lysy and Friends on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 11am in The Edye.
 
Experience a captivating chamber music performance with Antonio Lysy and an ensemble of distinguished musicians. Delight in the mesmerizing piece Alchymia, a newly crafted masterpiece by the internationally acclaimed composer Thomas Adès, which draws inspiration from the themes of Elizabethan London. According to The Guardian, Alchymia has been hailed as "one of Adès's most remarkable accomplishments."
 
Audiences can immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of musical brilliance as the program showcases vibrant compositions by Mozart, Saint Saens, and Ravel. This captivating repertoire combines the harmonies of seven instruments, complemented by the promising talent of a harpist currently studying at UCLA. The magnificent experience of this concert is heightened by the intimacy of The Edye, BroadStage's small black-box theatre.
 
Alchymia: Antonio Lysy and friends is part of the Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica concert series, curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy. This new and engaging chamber music series brings together distinguished artists and enthusiastic audiences. Let us deepen and enrich our musical friendships! These Sunday morning concerts also include post-show chats with artists over complimentary food and drink.
 
Award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy returns to curate a second season of this popular chamber music series, serving as musical alchemist to bring together distinguished artists and audiences from Los Angeles and beyond.

The Program

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791) 
Flute Quartet in D major K285
Thomas Adès (1971 - )
“Alchymia” clarinet quintet (2021)
I. A Sea-Change (...those are pearls...)
II. The Woods So Wild
III. Lachrymae
IV. Divisions on a Lute-song: Wedekind's Round
Camille Saint-Saëns (1835 - 1921)
The Swan (from “The Carnival of the Animals”)
Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937) 
Introduction and Allegro (for harp, clarinet, flute and string quartet)
 
The performance is Sunday, December 17 at 11:00 AM at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.  Tickets at $60 are available at broadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200. The Classical Series Sponsor is Colburn Foundation and this performance is presented with support from Audre Slater Trust.


