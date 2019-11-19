A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens Next Month At The Long Beach Playhouse

The Long Beach Playhouse is pleased to end the year with its annual production of A Christmas Carol. Charles Dickens wrote this classic story in 1843 and for more than 175 years his memorable characters, including Scrooge, three ghosts, and the Cratchits, have reminded us that open hearts and goodwill toward others are the true gifts of the season.

"Traditions are at the heart of the holidays for most people," said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. "For the Playhouse that means bringing A Christmas Carol To our Mainstage. It brings us joy to see friends and families spending time together enjoying the show."

Sean Gray, Playhouse Artistic Director, makes sure that each year's show is unique. Even though the story doesn't change the way it's told has just enough surprises to keep it interesting.

"I asked Evan Battle to direct this year's production," said Gray. "One of the first things he did was to bring a unique approach to casting. He opened roles to new interpretations that I am quite confident the audience will find delightful. And this year's Scrooge, Robb Tracy, comes to the Playhouse with 18 years' experience playing that role in Knott's Birdcage Theatre."

The 17-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Jeffrey Benion, Leslie Doyle, Jazzmine Dubose, Colin Eaton, Analiese Espinoza, Josh Holt Farrell, Luke Marticuci, Carlos G. Rodriguez, Mulu Skinner-White and Spencer Woolard. Returning to the Playhouse are: Baiinga Bangura, Julian Bremer, David Clark Hutchison, Michael Panah and Robb Tracy.

"Come and see the show," said Mooney. "We promise you'll be glad you did."

The show opens December 7 and runs through December 22, 2018.

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00 Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00. Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You