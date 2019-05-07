A BIT MUCH Announced At 2019 Hollywood Fringe

A BIT MUCH is a LOL, funny, insightful journey that attempts to answer the question, How can women comfortably step into their own brand of strength and femininity without compromise, while still maintaining romantic relationships with men? (Spoiler alter, it's harder than it looks, but not impossible.)

When comedian Stacy Dymalski is repeatedly dumped by men simply because they ultimately find her strong personality to be "a bit much," she finally asks herself, "Is the common denominator in all these failed relationships truly... just me?" With both sides of Stacy's psyche weighing in, she comically explores the delicate art of emotional accountability when it comes to being yourself in social situations, versus keeping the peace when different points of view arise. Revisiting her past relationships with men to see where it all went wrong, she attempts to pinpoint what men want when it comes to strong independent women who unintentionally do intimidating things like buy their own homes or finish the New York Times Crossword Puzzle in one sitting.

Stacy Dymalski is a filmmaker, stand-up comedian, and award-winning speaker. Her standup comedy, solo show, A BIT MUCH, premiered in the 2019 Solofest on February 28, 2019, to rave reviews. In 2018, her solo show THE OTHER SIDE OF THE RAZOR RIBBON premiered at the Hollywood Fringe to sold out crowds and won a Producers Award, as well as a 2018 Better Lemons Double Sweet #Lemonmeter Choice Award. Branded as The Memoir Midwife, Stacy is a story consultant in Hollywood who helps everyone from film executives to soccer moms find, write, and share their stories in the form of books and movies. She has given a TED Talk (April 16, 2016) and was a semi-finalist in the 2012 Toastmasters International Speech Contest, in which she competed for the title of World Champion of Public Speaking. She's also the author of the bestselling book CONFESSIONS OF A BAND GEEK MOM, as well as writer/director/producer of several award-winning films. (For more information click HERE or visit Stacy's IMDB page.)

Tickets: $18. Tickets go on sale May 1, 2019, at the Hollywood Fringe website





