7th Annual Festival Chapín Returns This Month

The event runs Saturday August 26 & Sunday August 27, 2023, in Los Angeles' Lafayette Park.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Photo 2 VIDEO: Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 3 Whitford and Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in LA
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

Chapin Summer Festival, a non - profit organization returns this year with the 7th annual Festival Chapín Los Angeles which will take place in Lafayette Park on Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27, 2023, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The 7th annual event is free, celebrating Guatemalan culture & its vibrant community via the country's historic folklore, music, arts & crafts and the delicious 'Chapín' gastronomy.

A press conference will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 20230 in Los Angeles at 11:00 at 4315 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles CA. 90029 (FREE PARKING, 720 N. Heliotrope Los Angeles Lot #3).

Musical Talent:
Marimba Orquesta "Alegría Chapina "
Raúl Acosta y Oro Solido
Dennis Arana - Ganador del cuarto lugar de la Academia TV Azteca (2020)
Las Divas del Swing
Los Miseria Cumbia Band
Ballet Folklórico del Inguat
Juanko de Guatemala
Cesar Alvarado y International Match

Health Fair:
Continuing on our commitment to provide the community with information on beneficial programs of interest, for the first time this year a health fair will take place during the festival. We will have the participation of L.A. Care, Dignity Health, Molina Healthcare, Party Time Pediatric Dentist, Smile California Medi-cal Dental insurance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs among others.

Gastronomy:
Food will be available for purchase including these rich, traditional foods of Guatemala: 'garnachas' (similar to a Mexican 'sope'), 'shucos' (Guatemalan-style hot dogs), chicken 'pepian', 'enchiladas', and 'hilachas' (stewed meat).

Crafts:
Footwear, pottery, jewelry, clothes, tablecloths, and traditional purses.

History:
The Republic of Guatemala is a Central American country which historically formed the core of the Maya civilization, one of the most sophisticated and highly developed societies in the history of the Americas and the entire world. After being subjugated to Spanish rule, Guatemala gained independence in 1821 and became an independent republic in 1821. A decades-long civil war that began in the 1950s provided the impetus for generations of Guatemalans to seek a better life abroad, often in Florida, Texas, and California.

Metro Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Guatemalan populations outside of Guatemala. Communities with substantial numbers of Guatemalans include the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hawthorne, Palmdale, Inglewood, Paramount and the unincorporated communities of Lennox and Val Verde.

Metro Los Angeles is also home to several notable Guatemalans, including the prominent street artist Mauricio "Cache" Reyes, as well as a plethora of Guatemalan restaurants serving up delicious traditional dishes.

Chapín is a word that many Guatemalans use to describe their ethnicity with pride, and the history of the word chapín dates back to the 15th century. Chapines were a type of platform that was popular in Spain. The footwear for which the Guatemalan nickname gained its name eventually disappeared and at present the name is very popular and is used as an adjective for a person who comes from Guatemala.

Sponsors:
Los Angeles Council Districts 1 & 10, Remesas Bantrab, Cerveza Famosa, Telemundo 52, Glucosoral, Raffallo's Pizza Italian Restaurants in Hollywood, Credito Hipotecario Nacional, Banco Azteca, Banrural, Tabsa Express, El Moreno, Mega 96.3, Hollywood Mobile Pet Grooming, Western Union, Banco G&T, La Mega, Temple Recycle, World Conection, Pollo Campero, Grupo AlbaVisión, Ducal, World Remit, Tigo.

About Festival Chapín Los Angeles:
Chapin Summer Festival Inc. is a non-profit organization based in California that's committed to promoting the art and culture of Guatemala abroad. Its mission is to offer resources to educational institutions in Guatemala that help to promote the education, health and well-being for children from less-advantaged homes in the country.

Editors, note:
Festival Chapín Los Angeles is free and annually draws a multi-cultural audience from Southern California.
Food, drinks, handicrafts, for purchase.

Date: -August 26 y 27.
Time: 10am -10pm

All Ages:Free

Lafayette Park is located at 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057

Parking:
Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St (Cash or Credit $10.)
Public Transportation is recommended.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
The Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band Comes To Beach Life, September 23 Photo
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Comes To Beach Life, September 23

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Three time BMA nominee's The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are 'the greatest front-porch blues band in the world'. They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today.

2
Interview: OTEs Ron Sossi Carves Out Some ELEPHANT SHAVINGS & Lots More Photo
Interview: OTE's Ron Sossi Carves Out Some ELEPHANT SHAVINGS & Lots More

Next up for the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, the world premiere of OTE’s Artistic Director Ron Sossi’s Elephant Shavings opening August 19, 2023 (with previews beginning August 16th). Ron directs his script with the cast of: Denise Blasor, Diana Cignoni, Jack Geren, Jeff LeBeau, Cameron Meyer and Giovanna Neilan. Ron took some time from his Odyssey multi-tasking to answer a few of my queries.

3
The Sorayas 2023-24 Season To Include Samara Joy, Disney In Concert, David Sedaris an Photo
The Soraya's 2023-24 Season To Include Samara Joy, Disney In Concert, David Sedaris and More 

On the same day single ticket sales open to Members, The Soraya announces additional and notable performances in its 23-24 Season! 

4
Juilliard Extension to Present Online Playwriting and Screenwriting Courses for Fall 2023 Photo
Juilliard Extension to Present Online Playwriting and Screenwriting Courses for Fall 2023 Semester

Discover Juilliard Extension's online playwriting and screenwriting courses for the Fall 2023 semester. Learn from industry professionals and develop your writing skills. Enroll now to explore your creativity and unlock your potential as a playwright or screenwriter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Robert Brown
Catalina Jazz Club (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Smooth Summer Jazz Dave Koz and Friends
Hollywood Bowl (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Flea In Her Ear
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (8/11-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La La Land In Concert
Los Angeles State Historic Park (9/16-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You