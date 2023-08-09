7th Annual Festival Chapín Returns This Month

Chapin Summer Festival, a non - profit organization returns this year with the 7th annual Festival Chapín Los Angeles which will take place in Lafayette Park on Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27, 2023, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The 7th annual event is free, celebrating Guatemalan culture & its vibrant community via the country's historic folklore, music, arts & crafts and the delicious 'Chapín' gastronomy.

A press conference will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 20230 in Los Angeles at 11:00 at 4315 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles CA. 90029 (FREE PARKING, 720 N. Heliotrope Los Angeles Lot #3).

Musical Talent:

Marimba Orquesta "Alegría Chapina "

Raúl Acosta y Oro Solido

Dennis Arana - Ganador del cuarto lugar de la Academia TV Azteca (2020)

Las Divas del Swing

Los Miseria Cumbia Band

Ballet Folklórico del Inguat

Juanko de Guatemala

Cesar Alvarado y International Match

Health Fair:

Continuing on our commitment to provide the community with information on beneficial programs of interest, for the first time this year a health fair will take place during the festival. We will have the participation of L.A. Care, Dignity Health, Molina Healthcare, Party Time Pediatric Dentist, Smile California Medi-cal Dental insurance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs among others.

Gastronomy:

Food will be available for purchase including these rich, traditional foods of Guatemala: 'garnachas' (similar to a Mexican 'sope'), 'shucos' (Guatemalan-style hot dogs), chicken 'pepian', 'enchiladas', and 'hilachas' (stewed meat).

Crafts:

Footwear, pottery, jewelry, clothes, tablecloths, and traditional purses.

History:

The Republic of Guatemala is a Central American country which historically formed the core of the Maya civilization, one of the most sophisticated and highly developed societies in the history of the Americas and the entire world. After being subjugated to Spanish rule, Guatemala gained independence in 1821 and became an independent republic in 1821. A decades-long civil war that began in the 1950s provided the impetus for generations of Guatemalans to seek a better life abroad, often in Florida, Texas, and California.

Metro Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Guatemalan populations outside of Guatemala. Communities with substantial numbers of Guatemalans include the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hawthorne, Palmdale, Inglewood, Paramount and the unincorporated communities of Lennox and Val Verde.

Metro Los Angeles is also home to several notable Guatemalans, including the prominent street artist Mauricio "Cache" Reyes, as well as a plethora of Guatemalan restaurants serving up delicious traditional dishes.

Chapín is a word that many Guatemalans use to describe their ethnicity with pride, and the history of the word chapín dates back to the 15th century. Chapines were a type of platform that was popular in Spain. The footwear for which the Guatemalan nickname gained its name eventually disappeared and at present the name is very popular and is used as an adjective for a person who comes from Guatemala.

Sponsors:

Los Angeles Council Districts 1 & 10, Remesas Bantrab, Cerveza Famosa, Telemundo 52, Glucosoral, Raffallo's Pizza Italian Restaurants in Hollywood, Credito Hipotecario Nacional, Banco Azteca, Banrural, Tabsa Express, El Moreno, Mega 96.3, Hollywood Mobile Pet Grooming, Western Union, Banco G&T, La Mega, Temple Recycle, World Conection, Pollo Campero, Grupo AlbaVisión, Ducal, World Remit, Tigo.

About Festival Chapín Los Angeles:

Chapin Summer Festival Inc. is a non-profit organization based in California that's committed to promoting the art and culture of Guatemala abroad. Its mission is to offer resources to educational institutions in Guatemala that help to promote the education, health and well-being for children from less-advantaged homes in the country.

Editors, note:

Festival Chapín Los Angeles is free and annually draws a multi-cultural audience from Southern California.

Food, drinks, handicrafts, for purchase.

Date: -August 26 y 27.

Time: 10am -10pm

All Ages:Free

Lafayette Park is located at 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057

Parking:

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St (Cash or Credit $10.)

Public Transportation is recommended.