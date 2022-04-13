63rd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration Call For Applications

Call for applications for L.A. artists to perform in the Emmy Award-Winning 63rd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration, presented by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and produced by The Music Center. Founded in 1959, the L.A. County Holiday Celebration provides L.A.-based artists and community groups the opportunity to showcase their talent, artistry and traditions on The Music Center's iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilions stage. Applications are now open for any L.A. County-based performing artists interested in performing in this much-beloved L.A. holiday tradition.

L.A. cultural and performing arts groups interested in representing the talent and traditions found in communities across the county are encouraged to apply.

Selected artists will perform live at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion; the show will be broadcast live on PBS SoCal to a wide audience. The three-hour televised production showcases many of the best bands, orchestras, choirs and dance companies the county has to offer.

The performance is scheduled to air on December 24, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY

HolidayCelebration.org

Groups must be based in Los Angeles County and be able to provide proof if requested.

Groups must fit one of the three appropriate performance categories: Vocal ensemble, Music Ensemble or Dance.

Performances must be suitable for an all-ages crowd.

Group leader must be over the age of 18.

Group leaders and members must all be fully vaccinated.

Submit a high-quality three-minute video (max length). The video must:

Show a continuous live performance, no edited pieces or montages.

Video must be a recording made within the past year. (NOTE: If artists do not have a performance recording at this time, they can begin the application process and submit the video portion any time before the August 1, 2022, deadline.)



DEADLINE: Monday, August 1, 2022 (at 11:59 p.m.)



MORE INFO: HolidayCelebration.org