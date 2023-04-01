3rd Annual MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE to Hold Online Premiere in April

Studio For Performing Arts LA in collaboration with the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (MAAC) has announced the upcoming 3rd annual MENASA Diversity Showcase, scheduled to take place as an online YouTube Premiere on April 22, 2023, at 10am PT.

This virtual showcase will provide actors with a unique opportunity to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals. In the last two years, our diversity initiative provided a free platform for over 150 MENASA actors to showcase their talent to film and television movers and shakers.

Our past success earned us the "Best Special Event" award at the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards. This year, we're looking to build on that success, and are aiming for another spectacular event!

Walid Chaya, Middle-Eastern actor and director of the diversity initiative said, "The MENASA Diversity Showcase is not just a response to the ongoing lack of diversity in Hollywood, but a powerful and proactive initiative to promote and showcase the incredible talent of Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian performers. We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement towards inclusivity and are committed to being a part of the solution."

The MENA category has provided crucial data, revealing that "Only 1% of actors on Broadcast TV are Middle Eastern, North African," and there were zero MENA Actors as film leads in the past year, as reported by UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report. This highlights the need for diversity and inclusivity in Hollywood film and TV, and the MENASA Diversity Showcase is working to change the narrative.

Over twenty prominent casting directors, talent agents, and entertainment VIPs from LA, NY and beyond volunteered to attend last year's event and more are expected this year. Our initiative promises to provide an opportunity for actors to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals who are dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity in Hollywood.

For more information and to register for the MENASA Diversity Showcase, please visit bit.ly/menasashowcase.