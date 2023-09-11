JERSEY BOYS Added To La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts, McCoy Rigby Entertainment and 3-D Theatricals Spring 2024 Season

“Oh, What a Night” when 3-D THEATRICALS in association with LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present to our subscribers and audiences the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony, Olivier & Grammy award-winning smash-hit Broadway musical, JERSEY BOYS, with book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and direction by T.J. Dawson.

JERSEY BOYS will replace the previously announced production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in its 2023/2024 “Soundtrack of Your Life” season of shows. JERSEY BOYS will perform April 19 - May 12, 2024 with a press opening on Saturday, April 20 at 8 pm. (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will be produced in our 2024/2025 season.)

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's 2023-2024 season of shows will begin this October with the Southern California regional theatre premieres of ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan and BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical. Next up is the West Coast Premiere of a brand-new musical featuring all your favorite songs from the '80s, based on the hit movie, MYSTIC PIZZA, followed by the aforementioned pop-music sensation JERSEY BOYS. This spectacular season closes with the highest-grossing show in La Mirada Theatre history, the family favorite, THE LITTLE MERMAID!

Subscriptions to this extraordinary season are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310. Subscription prices range from $71.25 to $323.75 (La Mirada Resident Discount prices are $57.00 to $260.00). Single tickets for ON YOUR FEET, BEAUTIFUL and MYSTIC PIZZA are currently on sale; JERSEY BOYS, and THE LITTLE MERMAID will go on sale October 30, 2023 and will be available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at Click Here.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.