24th Street Theatre to Bring Back the 'Saturday Explorer Series' with Four Unique Experiences for Kids

Find out the dates and locations for these upcoming shows that will captivate young audiences.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

The 2023 edition of 24th Street Theatre’s annual “SaturdayExplorer Series” returns with four unique, family-friendly events curated by multiple award-winning director and producer Matthew McCray.

WHEN:


• Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.:


Enter Stage Right
24th Street’s fun-filled, sophisticated, action-packed adventure takes kids “behind the scenes” to teach them the ropes of putting on a play (while sneaking in a few math, history and language arts lessons on the sly).
 

• Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.:


Rhythm Delivered
Created by award-winning Israeli artist Noa Barankin, this electrifying, virtuosic tap dance, body percussion and creative drumming performance follows the antics of a group of friends who discover secret items in boxes and turn them into playable instruments — until the last box reveals a surprise. World rhythms, technology, plot twists and humor combine to create a truly immersive experience that will get the audience moving and grooving with the dancers. Suitable for all ages, it's a perfect blend of energy and creativity. 
 

• Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.:

Matinicus, The Story of Abigail Burgess, written by Jenny Connell Davis, directed by Katie Chidester and starring Aubrey Saverino
Chance Theater’s acclaimed production, filled with humor and heroism, is the remarkable true story of Abigail Burgess, who moved to Matinicus Rock in the mid-19th century with her lighthouse keeper father and their family. When the winds suddenly change, Abbie finds herself thrust into the seemingly impossible position of protecting her family from a violent storm while keeping the lights brightly burning for any passing ship to miss the perilous shores. (The Explorer Series presents a shortened 45-minute version of the 90-minute play.) 
 

• Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.:

The Fracas Brothers
Hilariously blending vaudeville, commedia, clowning and physical virtuosity, comedy team Ten West teaches kids practical approaches to conflict resolution even as the audience laughs out loud. In this highly entertaining show for the entire family, Dr. Fracas and his brothers, “Frank and Beans,” learn how to identify conflict and then use four easy steps to resolve it.

EVENT DETAILS: 


WHERE:
24th Street Theatre
1117 West 24th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90007-1725

TICKET PRICE:
General Admission: $10
Residents of neighboring University Park: $2.40

OTHER:
Appropriate for all ages, best enjoyed by kids 6-10 and their families


HOW:
www.24thstreet.org
(213) 745-6516
 




