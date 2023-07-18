2023 Garden Concerts For Kids Announced At The Getty Center

An annual summer program, Garden Concerts for Kids is a free outdoor music series for kids and their families in the Getty Center's Central Garden featuring some of the best children's musical artists from across the nation.

Guests are welcome to bring a picnic blanket and food, but lawn chairs are not permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase onsite.

Renee & Jeremy - Saturday & Sunday, August 5 & 6, 2023 at 4pm

Head to the Central Garden to hear hush indie-folk originals and covers that transform classic songs into quiet mantras with Renee & Jeremy. Solo artists in their own right, Renee Stahl and Jeremy Toback (also the original bassist of cult grunge band, Brad) combine to create a flavor of low harmony all their own.

Sonia De Los Santos - Saturday & Sunday, August 12 & 13, 2023

Singing in Spanish and English, Sonia De Los Santos exudes the joy she sings about with music inspired by various Latin American rhythms like son jarocho, cumbia and salsa, as well as folk traditions from the United States. Sonia's messages of finding hope and connection in our global community inspire and excite children and grown-ups of all backgrounds.

Pierce Freelon - Saturday & Sunday, August 19 & 20, 2023

Blending hip-hop, electronic jazz and soul, Pierce Freelon's dynamic sound is inspired by his journey as a millennial dad and crafted for today's modern families. Hailing from Durham, North Carolina, Pierce is the founder of Galactic South, a boutique children's media company, and the founder of Blackspace, an Afrofuturist digital maker-space for youth.