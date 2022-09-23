14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents DIAS NEGROS

14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will present a screening of DIAS NEGROS.

Set in a small town in the highlands of Chiapas, in southern Mexico, this enthralling drama examines how corruption, and crime afflict the most vulnerable through the questionable lifestyles of three men: Edgar, an unscrupulous man in town to sell clothes unconcerned with disrupting the locals' way of life; Domingo, who aims to control the illegal drug operation the area; and Victor, whose sex-ed workshops are a front for human trafficking.

This film includes dialog in Bats'i k'op, the language of the indigenous Maya people of Tzotzil, who reside in the southeast of Mexico.

Dark Days (2022)

1hour 16minutes

Directors: Francisco Laresgoiti. Cast: Gabriela Cartol (The Chambermaid)

Watch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mu7rwGHCskE

TUESDAY, October 4 at 10:00 PM / WEDNESDAY October 5 at 7:30 PM

Regal LA Live 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Auditorium 8

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 14th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place both during October 2022, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: Toyota, Hollywood Foreign Press, Warner Media, DCA, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.