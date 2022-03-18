10,000 Fifth Graders Join The Return Of In Person Perfomances At 52nd Annual Blue Ribbon Children's Festival

Nearly 10,000 fifth grade students from over 100 Los Angeles County schools will immerse themselves in the performing arts over four days at the 52nd Annual Blue Ribbon Children's Festival (March 22 - 25), culminating each day in a participatory dance on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center.

Students will attend a performance by Versa-Style Dance Company, the L.A.-based dance ensemble whose work reflects the versatility within street dance and honors the roots, origins, beauty and power of Hip Hop dance.

Following the performance, the students will perform a synchronized dance choreographed especially for them and influenced by Versa-Style's Hip Hop choreography. For many young people, The Blue Ribbon Children's Festival marks their first opportunity to experience a live performing arts event.



A champion of the performing arts, The Blue Ribbon is the premier women's support organization of The Music Center.



Learn more at https://www.musiccenter.org/brcf.