Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Long Island!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ted Plezia - LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley MarinelliAMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Deborah Cascio Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Dance Production
RHAPSODY - Post Concert Dance Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Direction Of A Play
Tony ChiofaloTHE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI

Best Ensemble
AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Creevey - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
James CrichtonCABARET - Post Theatre Company

Best Musical
AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Justin Lowenhar - ALICE BY HEART - stage 74

Best Performer In A Play
Zaramaria Fas - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company

Best Play
FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Finn - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Justin Lowenhar - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
AJ Lafond - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience

Favorite Local Theatre
Post Theatre Company



