Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ted Plezia - LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Marinelli - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Dance Production

RHAPSODY - Post Concert Dance Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Direction Of A Play

Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI

Best Ensemble

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Creevey - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Crichton - CABARET - Post Theatre Company

Best Musical

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - ALICE BY HEART - stage 74

Best Performer In A Play

Zaramaria Fas - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company

Best Play

FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Finn - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

AJ Lafond - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience

Favorite Local Theatre

Post Theatre Company