Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Long Island!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ted Plezia - LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES - South Shore Theatre Experience
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Marinelli - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Deborah Cascio Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience
Best Dance Production
RHAPSODY - Post Concert Dance Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience
Best Direction Of A Play
Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI
Best Ensemble
AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Creevey - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
James Crichton - CABARET - Post Theatre Company
Best Musical
AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Justin Lowenhar - ALICE BY HEART - stage 74
Best Performer In A Play
Zaramaria Fas - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company
Best Play
FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Finn - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Justin Lowenhar - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
AJ Lafond - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience
Favorite Local Theatre
Post Theatre Company
Videos
|An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)
|An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)
|Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family
Patchogue Theatre (2/09-2/09)
|An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)
|Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)
|An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)
|A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity
Patchogue Theatre (1/14-1/14)
|Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)
|Rabbit Hole
South Shore Theatre (3/09-3/09)
|Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike
South Shore Theatre (1/18-1/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You