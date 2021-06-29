White Room Gallery Presents THIS IS DIFFERENT By Linda Colletta

The White Room Gallery, voted the best gallery in the Hamptons at Dan's Papers "Best of the Best", will present This Is Different, a solo exhibition highlighting the work of abstract artist Linda Colletta. The show will spotlight large scale abstract work from Colletta, on view from July 12th through July 18th at the gallery located at 2415 Main Street Bridgehampton, NY 11932.

This Is Different will include a new body of work from Colletta's Drop Cloth collection where she intricately weaves together the industrial, the found and the ephemeral in a candidly organic method. Through her use of up-cycled painters' drop cloths, she incorporates the history of random paint, dirt, spills, drips, and seams left behind as the foundation of a visual landscape exploring the relationship between the dark and light.

Often referencing the sociopolitical aspects of graffiti, punk rock, pop culture, and the natural environment, her approach to painting integrates a radical embrace of the subconscious mind. With no two works ever the same, her marks, layers, and compositions create a sense of controlled chaos that simultaneously captivates and unchains our attention.

The exhibition will feature works including A Cup of Something Frothy, Blue Jeans I & II, and Queen of the Night, which will adorn the white walls of the expansive White Room Gallery.

"My work gives form to the alchemy of my humanity. A magical process of piecing together recycled remnants, childhood imprints, and urban nostalgia until they are something entirely new," said Colletta. "These candy coated compositions, whimsical on the outside and gritty on the inside, are in direct pursuit of radical honesty and reckless abandon."

Colletta is an abstract artist, who has been creating art in various mediums for over 25 years. At 19 years old, she began her artistic journey as a scenic artist creating backdrops and scenery for live televised performances by Coldplay, Brittney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Green Day, among others. She left the scenic art world after 20 years to dedicate her life to her painting career. Her work has been exhibited at Monika King Projects, White Room Gallery, Southport Gallery, Burning Man, The Affordable Art Fair, and The Other Art Fair. Private collections include Justin Bieber, Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York Presbyterian, and 277 Fifth Ave.

Co-owners and directors, Andrea McCafferty and Kat O'Neill, opened The White Room Gallery in 2015. The gallery features contemporary art with a provocative twist of inspiration. The curators present a wide array of styles, showcasing the talents of established and emerging artists throughout the calendar year. McCafferty and O'Neill also present performance art, theater, and comedy at The White Room Gallery Culture Club with proceeds given to a selection of different charities.

The White Room Gallery will also be showing at the upcoming Market Art + Design fair featuring artists Linda Colletta, Cabell Molina, Nelson De La Nuez, Russell Young, Craig Alan, Mr. Brainwash, TRAN$PARENT, Jane Waterous, Seek One, Sylvie Perrin, Lynn Savarese, Martha McAleer, Chad Knight, Joseph Kraham, and James Leonard at their booth from August 12th through August 15th.

The White Room is located at 2415 Main Street Bridgehampton, NY 11932. Exhibition hours are available and open to the public seven days a week from 11am -5pm.