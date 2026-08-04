Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS at Guild Hall

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On August 21, 2026, artists from across the entertainment industry will come together to create and perform four brand new plays in a single day. The 24 Hour Plays features actors, writers, and directors who create and perform four brand new short plays for a live audience at Guild Hall.

Artists scheduled to join include David Burtka (Elle), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hard Body), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Pippin Parker (Betrayed), Ronald Guttman (The Hunt for Red October), Josh Koenigsberg (Orange is the New Black), Thomas Caruso (Emojiland), Jaime Rosenstein (Sunday in the Park with George), Lois Robbins (One Life to Live), William Popp (Bros), Ron Carlivati (Days of Our Lives), Gideon Burtka-Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Rebecca Salzhauer (Krav Maga...), and additional cast and creative team to be announced.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays begins at 6 PM on the night before the performance. Writers, directors, actors, and production staff gather for a short orientation. After the cast departs for the evening, writers and composers begin crafting 10-15 minute plays for the sleeping actors. The next morning - after a furious printing and copying process - actors receive their roles and directors arrive to begin rehearsal. Later that very night, these four brand new plays take the stage in a one-night-only production.

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