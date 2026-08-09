Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre

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Audiences experienced the magic, music, and memories of 100 Years of Broadway with the legendary Neil Berg in an unforgettable summer performance. Check out photos below!

Featuring everything from timeless classics to modern Broadway hits, the incredible production celebrated a century of songs and stories that have captivated audiences around the world. From lifelong Broadway fans to those who simply enjoy outstanding live entertainment, the performance offered something for everyone.

The performance featured Roosevelt Andre, Desi Oakley, William Michals, Rita Harvey,Danny Zolli along with Neil Beg.

The performance took place on Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 PM at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, located near Parking Field #6.



Desi Oakley



William Michals



Danny Zolli, Desi Oakley and William Michals



William Michals



Neil Berg



Danny Zolli



Danny Zolli



Danny Zolli



Rita Harvey



Rita Harvey



William Michals and Rita Harvey



Rita Harvey and William Michals



Roosevelt Andre



Desi Oakley



William Michals



Danny Zolli and Roosevelt Andre Credit



Danny Zolli and Roosevelt Andre Credit



William Michals



William Michals



William Michals



Rita Harvey



Danny Zolli



Danny Zolli



Desi Oakley



Desi Oakley



Danny Zolli



Neil Berg



Neil Berg



Desi Oakley



Desi Oakley



Desi Oakley



William Michals



Roger Cohen



Rita Harvey



Danny Zolli and Rita Harvey



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roger Cohen



Rita Harvey



Desi Oakley



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre' Credit



Roosevelt Andre, Desi Oakley, William Michals, Rita Harvey and Danny Zolli