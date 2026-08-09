Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre
The performance took place on August 8th.
Audiences experienced the magic, music, and memories of 100 Years of Broadway with the legendary Neil Berg in an unforgettable summer performance. Check out photos below!
Featuring everything from timeless classics to modern Broadway hits, the incredible production celebrated a century of songs and stories that have captivated audiences around the world. From lifelong Broadway fans to those who simply enjoy outstanding live entertainment, the performance offered something for everyone.
The performance featured Roosevelt Andre, Desi Oakley, William Michals, Rita Harvey,Danny Zolli along with Neil Beg.
The performance took place on Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 PM at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, located near Parking Field #6.
Danny Zolli, Desi Oakley and William Michals
William Michals and Rita Harvey
Rita Harvey and William Michals
Danny Zolli and Roosevelt Andre Credit
Danny Zolli and Roosevelt Andre Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre' Credit
Roosevelt Andre, Desi Oakley, William Michals, Rita Harvey and Danny Zolli
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