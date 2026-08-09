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Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre

The performance took place on August 8th.

By:

Audiences experienced the magic, music, and memories of 100 Years of Broadway with the legendary Neil Berg in an unforgettable summer performance. Check out photos below!

Featuring everything from timeless classics to modern Broadway hits, the incredible production celebrated a century of songs and stories that have captivated audiences around the world. From lifelong Broadway fans to those who simply enjoy outstanding live entertainment, the performance offered something for everyone.

The performance featured Roosevelt AndreDesi Oakley, William Michals, Rita Harvey,Danny Zolli along with Neil Beg.

The performance took place on Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 PM at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, located near Parking Field #6.

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli, Desi Oakley and William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Neil Berg

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Rita Harvey

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Rita Harvey

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals and Rita Harvey

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Rita Harvey and William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli and Roosevelt Andre Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli and Roosevelt Andre Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Rita Harvey

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Neil Berg

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Neil Berg

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


William Michals

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roger Cohen

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Rita Harvey

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Danny Zolli and Rita Harvey

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roger Cohen

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Rita Harvey

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Desi Oakley

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt Andre' Credit

Photos: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Took The Stage At Harry Chapin Theatre Image


Roosevelt AndreDesi Oakley, William Michals, Rita Harvey and Danny Zolli

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