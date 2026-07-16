Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER at The John W. Engeman Theater

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The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos from its new staging of The Wedding Singer, now running through August 23 in Northport, New York. Check out the photos below!

For director and choreographer Paul Stancato and associate director and choreographer Felicia Finley, the production marks a full-circle moment. The couple first met while working on the original Broadway production of The Wedding Singer—Stancato as assistant choreographer helping shape the musical's staging and movement, and Finley as the original Broadway Linda. More than two decades later, the married pair has reunited with the show that first brought them together.

Stancato returns to the musical with a unique perspective, having also directed the first national tour of The Wedding Singer following its Broadway run. Finley, who originated the role of Linda in the original production, now helps guide a new generation of performers as associate director and choreographer.

Their collaboration brings a personal connection to the Engeman production, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the beloved musical under the creative leadership of two artists who helped define the show from its earliest days.

Based on the hit 1998 Adam Sandler film, The Wedding Singer features a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tim Herlihy and Chad Beguelin. Set in 1985, the musical follows wedding singer Robbie Hart, whose own engagement falls apart just as he meets Julia, the woman of his dreams. Filled with romance, comedy, and '80s nostalgia, the show celebrates second chances, friendship, and the power of love.

The Wedding Singer continues at the John W. Engeman Theater through August 23.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater

The Wedding Singer at the Engeman Theater

The Wedding Singer at the Engeman Theater

The Wedding Singer at the Engeman Theater

The Wedding Singer at the Engeman Theater

The Wedding Singer at the Engeman Theater

The Wedding Singer at the Engeman Theater

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