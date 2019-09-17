Ultimate Fighter's James Wilks Talks Arnold Schwarzenegger & James Cameron Movie On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

James Wilks, the winner of Ultimate Fighter, will be Tom Needham's special guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM. He will be discussing his movie GAME CHANGERS, a new film executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron and Jackie Chan, that documents the explosive rise of plant-based eating in professional sports.

Directed by Oscar-winner Louie Psihoyos, GAME CHANGERS follows the story of elite Special Forces trainer and Ultimate Fighter winner, James Wilks, as he travels the world on a quest for the truth about meat, protein, and strength. Along the way, he discovers outdated myths about food that negatively impact human performance and the health of the entire human population.

THE GAME CHANGERS features a diverse cast of world-class athletes, including seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Arnold Schwarzenegger, five-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, The Ultimate Fighter winner James Wilks, Olympic silver medal-winning cyclist Dotsie Bausch, world record-holding strongman Patrik Baboumian, ultramarathon legend Scott Jurek, two-time female Australian 400m champion Morgan Mitchell, American-record holding Olympic weightlifter Kendrick Farris, plus a dozen members of the NFL's Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Gov. Jesse Ventura, Jim Breuer, Jordan Peterson, DA Pennebaker, Donny Most, Big Daddy Kane, Gretchen Carlson, Wanda Jackson, Whit Stillman and Hal Hartley.





