Tickets are now on sale for the 2020-2021 Season at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport.

They begin their season with a celebration of the sensational pop music duo Emilio and Gloria Estefan in ON YOUR FEET! From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, Live For Loving You, Conga, and many more. July 9 - August 23, 2020.

Next up, they take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s with the hit musical based on the classic movie, A BRONX TALE. Based on Chazz Palminteri's classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A BRONX TALE is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. September 10 - October 25, 2020.

For the holiday season, we will return to one of the most popular shows of all time, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. The hills are alive! Journey along with the spirited Maria, who takes a governess position with the von Trapp family, falling first for the children and then the widower Captain von Trapp himself. Brimming with beloved tunes such as My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, and Edelweiss, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is one of the most powerful and romantic musicals of all time. November 12 - December 27, 2020.

To start off the New Year, spend an evening with a rock star and cultural icon in a brand new musical - ELVIS THE MUSICAL. His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world! This new musical explores the pivotal moments in the life of Elvis Presley, through the perspectives of those who knew him best. It features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including, That's All Right, Blue Moon of Kentucky, All Shook Up, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Good Rockin' Tonight, Earth Angel, Hound Dog, Don't Be Cruel, Jailhouse Rock, Are You Lonesome, and Blue Suede Shoes. January 14 - February 28, 2021.

Next they bring you the dazzling, Tony Award-winning Best Musical KINKY BOOTS, the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the Tony® Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this 'dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! It's the ultimate fun night out for everyone to experience the energy, joy and laughter of this dazzling show. March 18 - May 2, 2021.

Their final show of the season is the blockbuster Broadway hit HELLO, DOLLY!, bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history, including Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Ribbons Down My Back, Before the Parade Passes By, Hello, Dolly!, Elegance, and It Only Takes a Moment. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. May 13 - June 27, 2021.

As a special offer, new 2020 - 2021 season ticket packages will include a complimentary ticket to either SISTER ACT (March 19 - May 3, 2020) or ANYTHING GOES (May 14 - June 28, 2020). All current season ticket holders will receive four complimentary Special Event vouchers with each season ticket renewal for the 2020 - 2021 season.

Tickets may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, by visiting www.engemantheater.com, or at the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted. For group rates or to host an event at the John W. Engeman Theater, please contact the Group Sales Department at 631-261-9700 ext. 23. For information on advertising in our Programs or in our Lounge, please contact the Advertising Sales Department at 631-261-9700 ext. 22. The Theater is also home to the John W. Engeman Theater Studio of the Performing Arts, offering classes and camp programs for children; for more information call 631-261-2900.

John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year round professional theater company, casting our actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, Quality Theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated Theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You