Theatre Three Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Next Month

Performances run May 20 - June 24, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Theatre Three, located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson, presents, 'Something Rotten!' from May 20 - June 24, 2023.

Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true-and all that jazz!

Hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years," SOMETHING ROTTEN is a joyously outrageous entertainment and an irresistible ode to the dazzling creation of musicals! Please Note: Contains adult humor and situations.

For more information call the Box Office at 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com




