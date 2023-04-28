Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival Announces Their Summer Productions

The program will present Rent, and Tick, Tick...Boom!, and Fame.

Apr. 28, 2023  

The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival Announces Their Summer Productions

Long Island's premier intensive musical theatre training program has announced their summer lineup.

The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival will run one program for HS/Collegiate level students that will feature "Rent" and "Tick, Tick...Boom!" both by Tony Award winning Jonathan Larson and another program for middle school that will present "Fame Jr" during the weekend of August 11th.

Visit www.limtf.org to learn more!

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform a fully staged musical with a professional orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals.




Bayway Arts Center to Present Kander & Ebbs CURTAINS in May Photo
Bayway Arts Center to Present Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS in May
Studio Theatre of Long Island's BAYWAY ARTS CENTER will present the Tony Award winning musical CURTAINS, created by John Kander, Fred Ebb, Peter Stone & Rupert Holmes.
Theatre Three Presents CINDERELLA Next Month Photo
Theatre Three Presents CINDERELLA Next Month
Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson presents, 'Cinderella'. Performances run May 27 - June 17.
Theatre Three Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Next Month Photo
Theatre Three Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Next Month
Theatre Three, located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson, presents, 'Something Rotten!' from May 20 - June 24, 2023.
Cast Set for EVITA at The Gateway Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for EVITA at The Gateway Playhouse
The Gateway Playhouse will present Evita in May. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Bayway Arts Center to Present Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS in MayBayway Arts Center to Present Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS in May
April 28, 2023

Studio Theatre of Long Island's BAYWAY ARTS CENTER will present the Tony Award winning musical CURTAINS, created by John Kander, Fred Ebb, Peter Stone & Rupert Holmes.
Theatre Three Presents CINDERELLA Next MonthTheatre Three Presents CINDERELLA Next Month
April 28, 2023

Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson presents, 'Cinderella'. Performances run May 27 - June 17.
Theatre Three Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Next MonthTheatre Three Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Next Month
April 28, 2023

Theatre Three, located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson, presents, 'Something Rotten!' from May 20 - June 24, 2023.
Cast Set for EVITA at The Gateway PlayhouseCast Set for EVITA at The Gateway Playhouse
April 26, 2023

The Gateway Playhouse will present Evita in May. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame to Host Film Screening and Q&A Panel Honoring Songwriter and Activist Harry ChapinLong Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame to Host Film Screening and Q&A Panel Honoring Songwriter and Activist Harry Chapin
April 20, 2023

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will hold a special film screening and charity food drive event 2pm on May 6th at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) featuring the documentary film Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something which celebrates the extraordinary life and activism of LIMEHOF inductee singer songwriter Harry Chapin from Huntington Bay.
share