The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival Announces Their Summer Productions

Long Island's premier intensive musical theatre training program has announced their summer lineup.

The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival will run one program for HS/Collegiate level students that will feature "Rent" and "Tick, Tick...Boom!" both by Tony Award winning Jonathan Larson and another program for middle school that will present "Fame Jr" during the weekend of August 11th.

Visit www.limtf.org to learn more!

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform a fully staged musical with a professional orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals.