THE DANCE OF DEATH to Run Through October at LTV Studios
Performances will run through October 9.
For the fourth time, Kassar Productions and Playwrights' Theatre of East Hampton will come together at LTV Studios for 'The Dance of Death,' Conor McPherson's adaptation of the two plays first published in 1900-1901 by the Swedish writer August Strindberg. This electric, eccentric production runs through Friday, October 9, at LTV, located in East Hampton.
In this darkly humorous and slightly absurdist play, Edgar, a washed-up military captain played by Edward W. Kassar, and his actress wife Alice, played by Dena Tyler, are isolated in a towering former jail on a military base off the coast of Sweden - and feel as if they are trapped in a bitter marriage, as well. As they celebrate their silver anniversary, a third character, Kurt, played by Matt Conlon, enters the picture and disrupts the couple's emotional dance. The story darkens from there.
McPherson's retelling received four-star reviews when Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre presented it between January and March this year. The New Yorker called it a 'fluent, straightforward' adaptation of Strindberg when it was produced by Classic Stage Company in 2019.
The production is directed by Grace Kiley, an actor, director, playwright, and acting coach who currently teaches film directing at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Her recent directing credits also include John Patrick Shanley's 'Four Dogs and a Bone,' Donald Margulies' 'Time Stands Still,' and Jane Anderson's 'The Baby Dance.'
The production runs through Friday, Oct. 9, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3. Tickets cost $33.17 online in advance for general admission, with a $17.23 ticket special for students; prices rise by $5 at the door on the day of show.
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