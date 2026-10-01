THE DANCE OF DEATH to Run Through October at LTV Studios

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

For the fourth time, Kassar Productions and Playwrights' Theatre of East Hampton will come together at LTV Studios for 'The Dance of Death,' Conor McPherson's adaptation of the two plays first published in 1900-1901 by the Swedish writer August Strindberg. This electric, eccentric production runs through Friday, October 9, at LTV, located in East Hampton.

In this darkly humorous and slightly absurdist play, Edgar, a washed-up military captain played by Edward W. Kassar, and his actress wife Alice, played by Dena Tyler, are isolated in a towering former jail on a military base off the coast of Sweden - and feel as if they are trapped in a bitter marriage, as well. As they celebrate their silver anniversary, a third character, Kurt, played by Matt Conlon, enters the picture and disrupts the couple's emotional dance. The story darkens from there.

McPherson's retelling received four-star reviews when Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre presented it between January and March this year. The New Yorker called it a 'fluent, straightforward' adaptation of Strindberg when it was produced by Classic Stage Company in 2019.

The production is directed by Grace Kiley, an actor, director, playwright, and acting coach who currently teaches film directing at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Her recent directing credits also include John Patrick Shanley's 'Four Dogs and a Bone,' Donald Margulies' 'Time Stands Still,' and Jane Anderson's 'The Baby Dance.'

The production runs through Friday, Oct. 9, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3. Tickets cost $33.17 online in advance for general admission, with a $17.23 ticket special for students; prices rise by $5 at the door on the day of show.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 10 Hrs 42 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming